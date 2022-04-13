Minutes after the Hawks clinched the 9th seed and a home game in the Play-In Tournament, head coach Nate McMillan was talking about next season. He reminded his guys that they didn't want to relive this underwhelming feeling again in 2023.

When asked about McMillan's comments, Trae Young said, "My season ain't over yet." The 23-year-old point guard is right. This team got to where they are right now by overlooking the task at hand. It's win-or-go-home now.

These two teams are evenly matched. They split the four regular season contests and finished with the same record of 43-39. Even better, they both are offensive-minded teams. The Hornets are top-five in pace, points per game, and three-point shooting percentage. Meanwhile, the Hawks rank second in offensive rating and three-point shooting percentage.

As I said in a podcast appearance earlier this week, this is our first postseason matchup between Trae Young and LaMelo Ball. Norman North vs. Chino Hills. Adidas vs. Puma. Only one will advance to play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night. The future of the basketball world hangs in the balance.