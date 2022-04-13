Charlotte Hornets at Atlanta Hawks Play-In Preview
Hornets at Hawks Preview
Scouting Report
Minutes after the Hawks clinched the 9th seed and a home game in the Play-In Tournament, head coach Nate McMillan was talking about next season. He reminded his guys that they didn't want to relive this underwhelming feeling again in 2023.
When asked about McMillan's comments, Trae Young said, "My season ain't over yet." The 23-year-old point guard is right. This team got to where they are right now by overlooking the task at hand. It's win-or-go-home now.
These two teams are evenly matched. They split the four regular season contests and finished with the same record of 43-39. Even better, they both are offensive-minded teams. The Hornets are top-five in pace, points per game, and three-point shooting percentage. Meanwhile, the Hawks rank second in offensive rating and three-point shooting percentage.
As I said in a podcast appearance earlier this week, this is our first postseason matchup between Trae Young and LaMelo Ball. Norman North vs. Chino Hills. Adidas vs. Puma. Only one will advance to play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night. The future of the basketball world hangs in the balance.
Injury Report
The Hornets injury report lists only Gordon Hayward (left foot soreness) as out. The Hawks injury report lists two players. Lou Williams (low back discomfort) and John Collins (right ring finger sprain/right foot strain) as out. Yesterday, I tried to untangle the Hawks' messaging surrounding Collins over the past month.
Odds
SI Sportsbook lists the Hawks as 5.5-point favorites and the over/under is set at 235.5 points. The Hawks are a great team when playing at State Farm Arena. They have won 19 of their last 22 home games.
However, keep in mind the Hawks are one the worst teams in the league against the spread. During the regular season, they were 37-45 against the spread. But the silver lining is they were 19-15 as home favorites.
Uniforms
Thanks to NBA LockerVision, we know what each team will be wearing so you can plan your gear accordingly. The Hawks will wear their Statement Edition (black) uniforms, while the Heat wear their City Edition (teal) uniforms.
Television, Streaming
National Broadcast: ESPN
Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!
Recommended For You
Kendrick Perkins Says Atlanta Doesn't "Recognize" Trae Young
Interview: Nick Van Exel at 50
Snakes, Waffles, & Secret Doors: Kobe's Final Game in Atlanta