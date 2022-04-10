Summary

The Houston Rockets concluded their final timeout of the season with 'Cancun on three.' Okay, they didn't do that, but the sentiment was there. The Rockets wrapped up their season with the worst record in the NBA and are destined for the NBA Draft Lottery.

No surprise, Trae Young led the Hawks to victory with 28 points and 11 assists. The stellar performance caps off what should be a First Team All-NBA season. Young's teammates made his life easier by knocking down shots. The Hawks shot 51.7% from the field and 55.3% from deep.

However, the defense was wildly inconsistent. They knew exactly how much effort they needed to give in order to win the game and clinch the 9-seed and gave just that. Jalen Green led the Rockets with 41 points. Kevin Porter Jr. chipped in 26 points. With all of the young talent and upcoming draft picks, the Rockets have a bright future.

The Hawks next game is Wednesday night in Atlanta versus the 10-seed Charlotte Hornets in a loser-go-home matchup. For Play-In Tournament info, seeding, and television schedules, click here. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Post-Game Interviews

Hawks head coach Nate McMillan began his post-game media availability with the usual coach-talk. But the presser took a weird turn when he began speaking about this season in the past tense (technically the regular season did end today) and expounding on his hopes for next season.

McMillan paraphrased what he just told his players in the locker room:

"This feeling of what we're going through right now is not the feeling I expect next season. Fighting for our lives for a Play-In position. So taking care of business, having that mindset from the start of the season is really important. Because every game does matter. Whether it's the first, second, third, fourth, or 79th, 80, 81, 82. They all are important games. So just take a moment t think about where we are right now. We was able to get ourselves to this position where we are in the Play-In Tournament, but next year we don't want to experience this."

Fair enough. I appreciate the moment of true honesty. Trae Young took a different approach when asked about what McMillan said. The All-Star said, "My season ain't over yet." Worth noting and celebrating, Young led the league in total points and assists this season.

The Hawks now begin preparing for their game versus the 10-seed Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night in Atlanta. For Play-In Tournament info including seeding, dates, television schedules, and more click here. Thank you for your support of Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com this season. It's truly appreciated.

Hawks at Rockets Photos Check out the best shots from Toyota Center! 6 Gallery 6 Images

Stats

Hawks Leaders

Trae Young - 28 PTS, 11 AST

Danilo Gallinari - 26 PTS, 4 REB

De'Andre Hunter - 22 PTS, 2 REB

Rockets Leaders

Jalen Green - 41 PTS, 3 REB

Kevin Porter Jr. - 26 PTS, 8 REB

Garrison Matthews - 14 PTS, 6 REB

