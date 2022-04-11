ESPN Hosts Debate Trae Young's Recognition in Atlanta

Skip to main content
Kendrick Perkins Says Atlanta Doesn't "Recognize" Trae Young

Kendrick Perkins Says Atlanta Doesn't "Recognize" Trae Young

Perkins went too far.

Kendrick Perkins Twitter

Perkins went too far.

ESPN NBA Analyst Kendrick Perkins got off to a good start in his segment during Monday's episode of First Take. The former NBA big man named Trae Young as the most disrespected player in the league. I agree with him there.

Even better, Perkins went on to say, "We don't give him enough credit for what he brings on a night-to-night basis. When we talk about one of the most unguardable guys in the NBA, Trae Young is one of those guys." More facts from 'Big Perk' there. You can view a small excerpt of his comments in the video he tweeted.

Notice how I clarified at the beginning of this article that Perkins got off to a good start. Veteran television personality and GOAT sports debater Stephen A. Smith clearly knocked Perkins off his footing which pushed him into an unforced error.

When defending his original point, Perkins took a major swipe at the city of Atlanta. Perkins said, "Hell, Atlanta don't even recognize Trae Young like they supposed to." Smith quickly shuts that down as a ridiculous take.

Perkins tried pivoting and discussing the Hawks attendance numbers. According to ESPN, the Hawks rank 19th in home attendance. But Smith wasn't having that argument either, citing Atlanta being a city full of transplants and plenty of other activities going on - both objectively true statements.

See the full discussion by clicking on the YouTube video above. I've only been working in Atlanta since August of 2021, but if there is one thing I am sure of in life - it's that this city loves Trae Young. He owns the city of Atlanta (and New York for that matter). Oh well, another day, another opportunity.

Recommended For You

Interview: Nick Van Exel at 50

Snakes, Waffles, & Secret Doors: Kobe's Final Game in Atlanta

Trae Young Demands Your Respect

ESPN NBA Analyst Stephen A. Smith
News

ESPN Hosts Debate Trae Young's Recognition in Atlanta

By Pat Benson20 seconds ago
Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) reacts after missing a three-point basket in the closing minute of their loss to the Toronto Raptors in the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena.
News

John Collins Unsure About His Return This Season

By Pat Benson49 minutes ago
Mar 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts to a basket by Kevin Huerter (not pictured) during the second half against the LA Clippers at State Farm Arena.
News

Remembering Worst Twitter Takes on Trae Young This Season

By Pat Benson1 hour ago
Jan 17, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) celebrates a three-point basket during the fourth quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at State Farm Arena.
News

Trae Young Enjoys Best Season of His Career

By Pat Benson6 hours ago
Mar 30, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) gestures towards Oklahoma City Thunder center Olivier Sarr (30) after scoring a basket during the first half at Paycom Center.
News

Trae Young Makes NBA History by Leading in Points, Assists

By Pat Benson19 hours ago
Apr 10, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Danilo Gallinari (8) reacts after scoring a basket during the first quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center.
News

Atlanta Hawks Beat Houston Rockets 130-114

By Pat Benson21 hours ago
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) and Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) hug after the Nets defeated the Hawks at State Farm Arena.
News

Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament Information

By Pat Benson21 hours ago
Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon (10) is defended by Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) during the first half at State Farm Arena.
News

Atlanta Hawks at Houston Rockets: Watch, Stream, Radio, Odds

By Pat BensonApr 10, 2022