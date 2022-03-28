Hawks at Pacers Game Day Preview
Scouting Report
The Hawks have won all three of their matchups against the Pacers this season. Two of the three were tightly contested. The love triangle between these two teams has created a tension so thick that it's started its own Instagram account.
Hawks head coach Nate McMillan coached the Pacers for four seasons before signing a contract extension on August 12, 2020, only to be relieved of his duties 14 days later. McMillan then went to Atlanta to join then-head coach Llyod Pierce's staff. Pierce was eventually let go on March 1, 2021, with McMillan taking over the head coaching duties. This season, Pierce joined Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle's staff as an assistant.
There is no love loss between these two teams. In the Hawks 131-128 victory on March 13, Trae Young went off for 47 points. His former coach, Pierce, was out on the floor screaming at his players, trying anything to stop them from getting cooked (it didn't work).
Despite the Pacers finishing off a nice tank job, I expect this game to be competitive again. It's not easy to sweep a four-game season series, especially when there's such animosity on both sides.
Injury Report
The Pacers list Malcolm Brogdon (rest), Isaiah Jackson (headache), Chris Duarte (toe), TJ Warren (foot), Myles Turner (foot), TJ McConnell (wrist), Ricky Rubio (knee) are all out. Duane Washington Jr. (hip) and Goga Bitadze (foot) are questionable.
The Hawks injury report lists Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee soreness) and Danilo Gallinari (right elbow contusion) as questionable. John Collins (right ring finger sprain/right foot strain) and Skylar Mays (non-COVID illness) are out.
Odds
SI Sportsbook lists the Hawks as 7.5-point favorites and the over/under is set at 234.5. That's a big spread, and the Hawks are one of the worst teams in the NBA at covering the spread. Despite being burned by this team many times, I believe they cover the spread with ease tonight.
Uniforms
Thanks to NBA LockerVision, we know what each team will be wearing so you can plan your gear accordingly. The Hawks will wear their Statement Edition (black) uniforms, while the Pacers wear their Association Edition (white) uniforms.
Television, Streaming
Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast
Pacers Broadcast: Bally Sports Indiana
