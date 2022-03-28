Skip to main content
Hawks at Pacers Game Day Preview

The Pacers (25-50) host the Hawks (37-37).

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Hawks at Pacers Cheat Sheet

Scouting Report

Mar 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Isaiah Jackson (23) dunks against the Atlanta Hawks in the first quarter at State Farm Arena.

The Hawks have won all three of their matchups against the Pacers this season. Two of the three were tightly contested. The love triangle between these two teams has created a tension so thick that it's started its own Instagram account.

Hawks head coach Nate McMillan coached the Pacers for four seasons before signing a contract extension on August 12, 2020, only to be relieved of his duties 14 days later. McMillan then went to Atlanta to join then-head coach Llyod Pierce's staff. Pierce was eventually let go on March 1, 2021, with McMillan taking over the head coaching duties. This season, Pierce joined Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle's staff as an assistant.

There is no love loss between these two teams. In the Hawks 131-128 victory on March 13, Trae Young went off for 47 points. His former coach, Pierce, was out on the floor screaming at his players, trying anything to stop them from getting cooked (it didn't work).

Despite the Pacers finishing off a nice tank job, I expect this game to be competitive again. It's not easy to sweep a four-game season series, especially when there's such animosity on both sides. 

Injury Report

Feb 8, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) dribbles ahead of Indiana Pacers guard Keifer Sykes (28) during the second half at State Farm Arena.

The Pacers list Malcolm Brogdon (rest), Isaiah Jackson (headache), Chris Duarte (toe), TJ Warren (foot), Myles Turner (foot), TJ McConnell (wrist), Ricky Rubio (knee) are all out. Duane Washington Jr. (hip) and Goga Bitadze (foot) are questionable.

The Hawks injury report lists Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee soreness) and Danilo Gallinari (right elbow contusion) as questionable. John Collins (right ring finger sprain/right foot strain) and Skylar Mays (non-COVID illness) are out.

Odds

Feb 8, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Chris Duarte (3) dribbles past Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) during the first half at State Farm Arena.

SI Sportsbook lists the Hawks as 7.5-point favorites and the over/under is set at 234.5. That's a big spread, and the Hawks are one of the worst teams in the NBA at covering the spread. Despite being burned by this team many times, I believe they cover the spread with ease tonight.

Uniforms

Uniforms worn by the Indiana Pacers and Atlanta Hawks on March 28, 2022.

Thanks to NBA LockerVision, we know what each team will be wearing so you can plan your gear accordingly. The Hawks will wear their Statement Edition (black) uniforms, while the Pacers wear their Association Edition (white) uniforms.

Television, Streaming

Mar 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Cleveland Browns safety Richard LeCounte talks to rapper Quavo during a game between the Atlanta Hawks and Indiana Pacers in the second quarter at State Farm Arena.

Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast

Pacers Broadcast: Bally Sports Indiana

Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

Mar 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) shows emotion after a basket against the Indiana Pacers in the second quarter at State Farm Arena.
