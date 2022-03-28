The Hawks have won all three of their matchups against the Pacers this season. Two of the three were tightly contested. The love triangle between these two teams has created a tension so thick that it's started its own Instagram account.

Hawks head coach Nate McMillan coached the Pacers for four seasons before signing a contract extension on August 12, 2020, only to be relieved of his duties 14 days later. McMillan then went to Atlanta to join then-head coach Llyod Pierce's staff. Pierce was eventually let go on March 1, 2021, with McMillan taking over the head coaching duties. This season, Pierce joined Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle's staff as an assistant.

There is no love loss between these two teams. In the Hawks 131-128 victory on March 13, Trae Young went off for 47 points. His former coach, Pierce, was out on the floor screaming at his players, trying anything to stop them from getting cooked (it didn't work).

Despite the Pacers finishing off a nice tank job, I expect this game to be competitive again. It's not easy to sweep a four-game season series, especially when there's such animosity on both sides.