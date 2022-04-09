Trae Young One Technical Foul Away from Suspension. Or Is He?

Skip to main content
Could Trae Young Be Suspended After Another Technical Foul?

The fiery competitor picked up another technical last night.

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Last night, Luka Donic picked up his 16th technical foul of the season during the Dallas Mavericks game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Now Doncic faces a one-game suspension for the Mavericks' final game of the regular season versus the San Antonio Spurs. 

Like his fellow 2018 NBA Draft classmate, Young is quite outspoken. The undersized point guard has to fight for everything he gets in the league. Whether it's arguing with officials or getting recognition from the national media, nothing comes easy.

During the Hawks game in Miami last night, Young received his 15th technical foul of the season. Unlike the Mavericks, the Hawks postseason outlook is far more precarious. Fans immediately became concerned about the potential of Young missing a Play-In Tournament game if he were to receive another technical foul.

According to Chris Kirschner of The Athletic, Young would not be suspended for a Play-In Tournament game if he received his 16th technical foul of the season on Sunday against the Houston Rockets.

So that means have at it, Young. Let the zebras hear it. But on a serious note, Young is an unbelievable competitor. Earlier this season, I spoke with his former trainer, Tim Martin. The longtime friend of the Young family said:

"When I say this kid is a true competitor, I'm putting him up there with the Kobe Bryant's and Michael Jordan's in terms of mental approach. His mental approach to the game of basketball is about fulfilling his legacy, winning a championship, and that's what it's about. For his own personal expectations, I don't think anybody will have more than what he expects from himself. But there's really no ceiling for Trae."

After hearing that from someone who knows Young so well, I realized what we were dealing with and why the young man is destined for greatness. As 'Ice Trae' likes to remind us, another day, another opportunity.

