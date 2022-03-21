Skip to main content
Flashback: Mike Wilbon Says Trae Young 'Maybe a Rotation Player'

Flashback: Mike Wilbon Says Trae Young 'Maybe a Rotation Player'

This take aged like milk.

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

This take aged like milk.

Only the hottest takes survive in the modern media landscape. So, you really have to hand it to ESPN analyst and PTI Co-Host Mike Wilbon for going where literally no one else would dare go when assessing Trae Young as an NBA prospect.

While at Oklahoma University, Young led the nation in points and assists as a freshman. That had never been done in the history of college basketball. Wilbon saw that record and said with a straight face, "Maybe, this kid's got a chance to be a rotation player." Check out the full video below. 

Since entering the league, Trae Young has accomplished the following achievements:

  • Started in all 268 games which he has played in the NBA
  • Started in 2 NBA All-Star Games
  • Participated in 2 NBA 3-Point Contests
  • Career average of 25 points and 9.1 assists per game
  • Leads 2018 NBA Draft Class in points and assists
  • Led the Hawks to the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals

This list of Trae Young's accomplishments goes on and on. He's only 23 years old and is already rewriting the history books, yet somehow still has plenty of doubters. Oh well, another day, another opportunity. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Recommended For You

Trae Young's Case for MVP

Interstate 35: Trae Young's Trainer Describes Formative Years

Assists to Activism: Trae Young Leads Off Court

Oklahoma Sooners guard Trae Young (11) is greeted by fans after defeating the Kansas State Wildcats at Lloyd Noble Center.
News

Four Years Ago Today: Michael Wilbon Rips Trae Young

By Pat Benson38 seconds ago
Mar 20, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts after ending up on top of New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall (8) after a play during the first half at State Farm Arena.
News

New Orleans Pelicans Beat Atlanta Hawks 117-112

By Pat Benson4 minutes ago
Oct 27, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) blocks a shot by Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) during the second half at the Smoothie King Center.
News

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Atlanta Hawks Game Day Information

By Pat Benson10 hours ago
Oct 27, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) passes the ball behind his back around New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) during the second half at the Smoothie King Center.
News

Pelicans at Hawks Game Day Preview

By Pat Benson11 hours ago
Mar 18, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins center Clint Capela (15) and guards Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) and Trae Young (11) react after the Hawks defeated the Memphis Grizzlies at State Farm Arena.
News

Atlanta Hawks Defeat Memphis Grizzlies 120-105

By Pat BensonMar 18, 2022
Nov 26, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) talks with the media after a win over the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum.
News

Memphis Grizzlies at Atlanta Hawks: Television, Stream, Radio, Odds

By Pat BensonMar 18, 2022
Mar 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts after a basket by guard Kevin Huerter (3) during the second half against the LA Clippers at State Farm Arena.
News

Four Extreme Options for Atlanta Hawks to Finish Season

By Pat BensonMar 18, 2022
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) during the game at FedExForum.
News

Grizzlies at Hawks Game Day Preview

By Pat BensonMar 18, 2022