Only the hottest takes survive in the modern media landscape. So, you really have to hand it to ESPN analyst and PTI Co-Host Mike Wilbon for going where literally no one else would dare go when assessing Trae Young as an NBA prospect.

While at Oklahoma University, Young led the nation in points and assists as a freshman. That had never been done in the history of college basketball. Wilbon saw that record and said with a straight face, "Maybe, this kid's got a chance to be a rotation player." Check out the full video below.

Since entering the league, Trae Young has accomplished the following achievements:

Started in all 268 games which he has played in the NBA

Started in 2 NBA All-Star Games

Participated in 2 NBA 3-Point Contests

Career average of 25 points and 9.1 assists per game

Leads 2018 NBA Draft Class in points and assists

Led the Hawks to the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals

This list of Trae Young's accomplishments goes on and on. He's only 23 years old and is already rewriting the history books, yet somehow still has plenty of doubters. Oh well, another day, another opportunity. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Recommended For You

Trae Young's Case for MVP

Interstate 35: Trae Young's Trainer Describes Formative Years