Dejounte Murray Discusses Future with Atlanta Hawks

Atlanta Hawks fans are already enamored with Dejounte Murray, and the All-Star guard has not even played a game yet. Not only is Murray a walking highlight reel, but his playstyle perfectly compliments Trae Young. In an interview with Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Murray gave candid answers on his vision of the future.

When asked about his fit alongside Young, Murray praised the All-NBA point guard's work ethic. "For me, it won’t be too hard to fit in. I work hard, and I can adapt to any environment I’m put in with my style of play and willingness to learn and work."

Murray continued, "It’s going to be a smooth transition. I think we’ll figure it out. We’re both smart, and we love the game. When you add those things together, you figure out ways to win. The main goal is to win, and that’s what we both want."

Murray somewhat sidestepped Scotto's questions about expectations for next season. Instead he said the team was focused on making progress. "I’m not a big person on adding a bunch of expectations. I live day by day, and I try to make it to the next day. I’m excited. I think everybody else is excited. From day one, we’ve got to work hard. It’s not going to be easy. Life is hard."

When asked about individual goals, Murray adeptly directed the conversation back toward the team. "I want to have my first practice first. They’ve had open arms and showed me nothing but love and whatever I need. The feeling they’re giving let’s me know it’s going to be great and special. I look forward to finally getting to training camp and letting the season ride and the opportunity and situation God put me in. I know it’ll be special and fun. I’ve already been around a bunch of the guys, coaches and front office guys. I can’t wait to get started."

Scotto's entire article on HoopsHype is worth reading. It should be reassuring that Young and Murray are on the same page and dedicated to making the new roster work. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

