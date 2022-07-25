Dejounte Murray Discusses Future with Atlanta Hawks

Skip to main content
Dejounte Murray Discusses Fit with Trae Young

© Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Dejounte Murray Discusses Fit with Trae Young

The Atlanta Hawks guard is realistic about next season.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Atlanta Hawks fans are already enamored with Dejounte Murray, and the All-Star guard has not even played a game yet. Not only is Murray a walking highlight reel, but his playstyle perfectly compliments Trae Young. In an interview with Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Murray gave candid answers on his vision of the future.

When asked about his fit alongside Young, Murray praised the All-NBA point guard's work ethic. "For me, it won’t be too hard to fit in. I work hard, and I can adapt to any environment I’m put in with my style of play and willingness to learn and work."

Murray continued, "It’s going to be a smooth transition. I think we’ll figure it out. We’re both smart, and we love the game. When you add those things together, you figure out ways to win. The main goal is to win, and that’s what we both want."

Murray somewhat sidestepped Scotto's questions about expectations for next season. Instead he said the team was focused on making progress. "I’m not a big person on adding a bunch of expectations. I live day by day, and I try to make it to the next day. I’m excited. I think everybody else is excited. From day one, we’ve got to work hard. It’s not going to be easy. Life is hard."

When asked about individual goals, Murray adeptly directed the conversation back toward the team. "I want to have my first practice first. They’ve had open arms and showed me nothing but love and whatever I need. The feeling they’re giving let’s me know it’s going to be great and special. I look forward to finally getting to training camp and letting the season ride and the opportunity and situation God put me in. I know it’ll be special and fun. I’ve already been around a bunch of the guys, coaches and front office guys. I can’t wait to get started."

Scotto's entire article on HoopsHype is worth reading. It should be reassuring that Young and Murray are on the same page and dedicated to making the new roster work. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Recommended For You

Debunking Donovan Mitchell to Atlanta Hawks Rumor

Hawks Fans Worried About John Collins Finger After Drew League

Trae Young & John Collins Lose at Drew League

Feb 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) shoots over Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) in the first quarter at State Farm Arena.
News

Dejounte Murray Discusses Future with Atlanta Hawks

By Pat Benson16 seconds ago
Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz and U.S. Team guard Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks during the All-Star Rising Stars game at Spectrum Center.
News

Debunking Hawks Trade Rumors Involving Donovan Mitchell

By Pat Benson2 hours ago
Mar 18, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) directs his teammates against the Memphis Grizzlies during the first half at State Farm Arena.
News

Clint Capela Flashes Dribbling Skills in Viral Video

By Pat Benson3 hours ago
Jan 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) reacts to a call by referee Tom Washington (49) against the Boston Celtics in the first quarter at State Farm Arena.
News

Atlanta Hawks Fans Concerned by John Collins' Finger

By Pat BensonJul 24, 2022 12:14 PM EDT
Apr 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts with guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) after a basket against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half at State Farm Arena.
Culture

Atlanta Hawks Summer Power Rankings: Week 10

By Pat BensonJul 24, 2022 9:52 AM EDT
Trae Young and John Collins lose Drew League game on July 23, 2022.
News

Trae Young & John Collins Lose at Drew League

By Pat BensonJul 23, 2022 8:53 PM EDT
Mar 16, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan head coach Nate McMillan talks with guard Lou Williams (6) during the second quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center.
News

Raleigh, North Carolina Names Gym After Nate McMillan

By Pat BensonJul 23, 2022 10:47 AM EDT
Nov 14, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young and forward John Collins (20) celebrate a play during the second half against the Milwaukee Bucks at State Farm Arena.
News

How to Watch Trae Young & John Collins Play in Drew League

By Pat BensonJul 23, 2022 9:14 AM EDT