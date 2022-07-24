Atlanta Hawks Fans Concerned by John Collins' Finger

Skip to main content
John Collins' Injured Finger Still Not Healed

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Collins' finger is still huge.
Last night, Trae Young and John Collins took the Drew League by storm. The two created several memorable highlights during the exhibition game. It was the first time fans had seen Collins play since the 2022 Eastern Conference Playoffs.

However, keen observers quickly became worried when they zoomed in on a picture of Collins' injured finger. Collins' right ring finger is still incredibly swollen. According to NBA reporter Joshua Buckhalter, the Hawks social media team deleted the photo from their Instagram account. 

The injury is called a "boutonnière deformity." In March, we covered a story where a doctor estimated a fairly quick recovery depending on several variables. After the injury occurred last season, Collins' shooting percentages took a dip. Last night, Collins struggled shooting, but he was also not taking the exhibition game too seriously.

The Hawks have not provided an update on Collins' finger or foot injuries in some time. Despite the concerning appearance of his finger, Collins would not have played if he were not healthy. We will keep you updated on this story as we learn more. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Apr 22, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forwards John Collins (20) and Danilo Gallinari (8) react after a basket against the Miami Heat during the first half of game three of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena.

John Collins played through the finger injury in the NBA Playoffs.

