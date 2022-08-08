Dejounte Murray Feuds with NBA Top Draft Pick

Skip to main content
Dejounte Murray Feuds with Paolo Banchero

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Dejounte Murray Feuds with Paolo Banchero

The Southeast Division is heating up.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

August is always the slowest month on the NBA calendar. The only time fans get to see their favorite players is through workout videos and the rare Pro-Am experience.

However, basketball fans watched a dramatic series of events unfold in real time last night. Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray and Orlando Magic rookie forward Paolo Banchero competed at Isaiah Thomas’ annual summer hoops tournament, the Zeke-End.

Clips from the exhibition game quickly started going viral. Murray faked out Banchero before throwing an alley-oop to himself off the backboard. Then, as the crowd erupted, Murray said something to Banchero and threw the ball at him. 

Here is where the story gets both hard to follow and juicy. Murray posted the highlight video to his Instagram story. Banchero then re-posted Murray's story to his own Instagram story but added his side of the story. Banchero called out Murray for unfollowing him on social media and sending double teams at him during the Pro-Am game.

Naturally, Murray was going to make sure he got the last word. The veteran accused the rookie of trying to flex his top draft pick and no longer being humble. See the Bleacher Report tweet below for Murray's full comment.

Honestly, this is the biggest development in the relationship between the Hawks and Magic since the 2011 Eastern Conference Playoffs Series. The two Southeast Division foes will face each other four times next season. We will know the exact dates next week after the NBA releases the 2022-23 schedule. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Recommended For You

Where Are They Now? Tracking Hawks Players Who Changed Teams

Analyzing Atlanta Hawks Second Unit

Interview: Mike Bibby on Business of Basketball

San Antonio Spurs point guard Dejounte Murray (5) reacts to a fan during the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center.
News

Dejounte Murray Feuds with NBA Top Draft Pick

By Pat Benson29 seconds ago
Atlanta Hawks Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu is expected to participate in an exhibition game at the Drew League.
News

Hawks Center Onyeka Okongwu Playing in Drew League

By Pat Benson20 hours ago
Atlanta Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu continues to impress fans with his summer workouts. The backup center is using this summer to improve his skills.
News

Hawks Center Onyeka Okongwu Flourishing This Offseason

By Pat BensonAug 6, 2022 1:55 PM EDT
Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu is entering his third season in the NBA. Is the 21-year-old ready to lead the Hawks second unit in the 2022-23 NBA season?
News

Should Atlanta Hawks Be Concerned About Second Unit?

By Pat BensonAug 5, 2022 10:37 AM EDT
Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela is expected to improve next season. Basketball-reference projects the veteran center to score more points.
News

Clint Capela's Projected Stats for Next Season are Good

By Pat BensonAug 4, 2022 9:50 AM EDT
Atlanta Hawks host showcase for ATL Dancers on Sunday, August 7, 2022. Fans can attend the event at State Farm Arena for $5.
News

Hawks Hosting ATL Dancers Showcase in State Farm Arena

By Pat BensonAug 3, 2022 3:03 PM EDT
Atlanta Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu continues to impress fans with his summer workouts. The backup center is using this summer to improve his skills.
News

Onyeka Okongwu Guards Russell Westbrook in Scrimmage

By Pat BensonAug 3, 2022 9:59 AM EDT
Apr 24, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts after being called for a foul by referee Brent Barnaky (36) against the Miami Heat in the first quarter during game four of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena.
News

Atlanta Hawks Rank Low in Offseason Power Rankings

By Pat BensonAug 2, 2022 2:14 PM EDT