Where Are They Now? Every Hawks Player Who Left Atlanta This Summer

Tracking Players Who Left Atlanta This Offseason

© Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Hawks roster saw a major shakeup this summer.
Even the most diehard NBA fans could be excused if they lost track of where some of their favorite players ended up this offseason. This is especially true for the Atlanta Hawks. Due to the hardship contracts used last winter, no team in league history ever had a larger roster.

Couple the unusual nature of last season with a major roster shakeup this summer, and there are former Hawks players all over the league. Below is an update on where some of the departed players are now.

Kevin Huerter

Mar 28, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) shoots the ball in the first half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Team: Sacramento Kings

Transaction: Kevin Huerter traded for Justin Holiday, Moe Harkless, and a future first round draft pick.

Date: July 1, 2022

2021-22 Stats: 12.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.7 AST (45.4 FG% 38.9 3PT%)

Delon Wright

Feb 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Delon Wright (0) shoots against the San Antonio Spurs in the second half at State Farm Arena.

Team: Washington Wizards

Transaction: Signed a two-year, $16 million contract after hitting unrestricted free agency.

Date: July 1, 2022

2021-22 Stats: 4.4 PTS, 2.4 AST per game in 77 appearances

Danilo Gallinari

Atlanta Hawks forward Danilo Gallinari (8) controls the ball against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at State Farm Arena.

Team: Boston Celtics

Transaction: Traded to the San Antonio Spurs as part of the Dejounte Murray trade. Waived by Spurs before signing a two-year, $13.2 million contract with Boston Celtics.

Date: July 11, 2022

2021-22 Stats: 11.7 PTS, 4.7 REB per game in 66 appearances

Gorgui Dieng

Oct 9, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Gorgui Dieng (10) during the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum.

Team: San Antonio Spurs

Transaction: Signed a one-year veteran's minimum contract with Spurs.

Date: July 5, 2022

2021-22 Stats: 3.5 PTS, 2.8 REB per game in 44 appearances

Kevin Knox

Atlanta Hawks forward Kevin Knox II (5) arrives against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena.

Team: Detroit Pistons

Transaction: Signed a two-year, $6 million contract with Pistons.

Date: June 30, 2022

2021-22 Stats: 2.7 PTS per game in 17 appearances

Lou Williams

Jan 5, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Lou Williams (6) gestures as he returns to the bench during the fourth quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center.

Team: Unrestricted Free Agent

Transaction: One-year contract expired following the season.

Date: June 30, 2022

2021-22 Stats: 6.3 PTS 1.9 AST per game in 56 appearances.

Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot

Mar 16, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Isaiah Thomas (4) tries to corner around Atlanta Hawks guard Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (7) during the second half at the Spectrum Center.

Team: Unrestricted Free Agent

Transaction: Contract expired following season.

Date: June 30, 2022

2021-22 Stats: 4.4 PTS, 1.6 REB per game in 52 appearances.

Lance Stephenson

Lance Stephenson's contract with Atlanta Hawks has expired.

Team: Unrestricted Free Agent

Transaction: After 10-day contract with Hawks expired, Stephenson finished the season with the Indiana Pacers.

Date: January 1, 2022

2021-22 Stats: 8.3 PTS, 3.6 REB per game in 46 appearances.

Cam Reddish

Jan 23, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish (21) brings the ball up court against the Los Angeles Clippers during the second quarter at Madison Square Garden.

Team: New York Knicks

Transaction: Traded with Solomon Hill to the New York Knicks for Kevin Knox and a draft pick.

Date: January 13, 2022

2021-22 Stats: 10.1 PTS per game in 49 appearances

Solomon Hill

Atlanta Hawks forward Solomon Hill (18) dribbles the ball during the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum

Team: Unrestricted free agent

Transaction: Traded with Cam Reddish to the New York Knicks for Kevin Knox and a draft pick. Waived by the Knicks six days later.

Date: January 19, 2022

2021-22 Stats: 13 games played

Sharife Cooper

Nov 14, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Sharife Cooper (2) is shown during the second half of their game against the Milwaukee Bucks at State Farm Arena.

Team: Unrestricted Free Agent

Transaction: Waived by the Hawks last week.

Date: July 25, 2022

2021-22 Stats: 39 total minutes played in the NBA.

Skylar Mays

Jan 12, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Skylar Mays (4) drives against Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) during the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena.

Team: Unrestricted Free Agent

Transaction: Contract signed in April expired following season.

Date: June 30, 2022

2021-22 Stats: 2.9 PTS per game in 28 appearances

Other Hardship Players

The NBA 75th Anniversary logo on a backboard at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Wes Iwundu - Unrestricted Free Agent

Cameron Oliver - Unrestricted Free Agent

Cat Barber - Unrestricted Free Agent

Malcolm Hill - Restricted Free Agent (Chicago Bulls)

