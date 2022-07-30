Where Are They Now? Every Hawks Player Who Left Atlanta This Summer

Tracking Players Who Left Atlanta This Offseason
Even the most diehard NBA fans could be excused if they lost track of where some of their favorite players ended up this offseason. This is especially true for the Atlanta Hawks. Due to the hardship contracts used last winter, no team in league history ever had a larger roster.
Couple the unusual nature of last season with a major roster shakeup this summer, and there are former Hawks players all over the league. Below is an update on where some of the departed players are now.
Kevin Huerter
Team: Sacramento Kings
Transaction: Kevin Huerter traded for Justin Holiday, Moe Harkless, and a future first round draft pick.
Date: July 1, 2022
2021-22 Stats: 12.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.7 AST (45.4 FG% 38.9 3PT%)
Delon Wright
Team: Washington Wizards
Transaction: Signed a two-year, $16 million contract after hitting unrestricted free agency.
Date: July 1, 2022
2021-22 Stats: 4.4 PTS, 2.4 AST per game in 77 appearances
Danilo Gallinari
Team: Boston Celtics
Transaction: Traded to the San Antonio Spurs as part of the Dejounte Murray trade. Waived by Spurs before signing a two-year, $13.2 million contract with Boston Celtics.
Date: July 11, 2022
2021-22 Stats: 11.7 PTS, 4.7 REB per game in 66 appearances
Gorgui Dieng
Team: San Antonio Spurs
Transaction: Signed a one-year veteran's minimum contract with Spurs.
Date: July 5, 2022
2021-22 Stats: 3.5 PTS, 2.8 REB per game in 44 appearances
Kevin Knox
Team: Detroit Pistons
Transaction: Signed a two-year, $6 million contract with Pistons.
Date: June 30, 2022
2021-22 Stats: 2.7 PTS per game in 17 appearances
Lou Williams
Team: Unrestricted Free Agent
Transaction: One-year contract expired following the season.
Date: June 30, 2022
2021-22 Stats: 6.3 PTS 1.9 AST per game in 56 appearances.
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
Team: Unrestricted Free Agent
Transaction: Contract expired following season.
Date: June 30, 2022
2021-22 Stats: 4.4 PTS, 1.6 REB per game in 52 appearances.
Lance Stephenson
Team: Unrestricted Free Agent
Transaction: After 10-day contract with Hawks expired, Stephenson finished the season with the Indiana Pacers.
Date: January 1, 2022
2021-22 Stats: 8.3 PTS, 3.6 REB per game in 46 appearances.
Cam Reddish
Team: New York Knicks
Transaction: Traded with Solomon Hill to the New York Knicks for Kevin Knox and a draft pick.
Date: January 13, 2022
2021-22 Stats: 10.1 PTS per game in 49 appearances
Solomon Hill
Team: Unrestricted free agent
Transaction: Traded with Cam Reddish to the New York Knicks for Kevin Knox and a draft pick. Waived by the Knicks six days later.
Date: January 19, 2022
2021-22 Stats: 13 games played
Sharife Cooper
Team: Unrestricted Free Agent
Transaction: Waived by the Hawks last week.
Date: July 25, 2022
2021-22 Stats: 39 total minutes played in the NBA.
Skylar Mays
Team: Unrestricted Free Agent
Transaction: Contract signed in April expired following season.
Date: June 30, 2022
2021-22 Stats: 2.9 PTS per game in 28 appearances
Other Hardship Players
Wes Iwundu - Unrestricted Free Agent
Cameron Oliver - Unrestricted Free Agent
Cat Barber - Unrestricted Free Agent
Malcolm Hill - Restricted Free Agent (Chicago Bulls)
