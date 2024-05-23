Dejounte Murray Listed As The Most "Realistic" Trade Target For the Miami Heat
The Atlanta Hawks are facing one of the biggest offseasons in the NBA and that was true even before they landed the No. 1 pick. The Hawks have a ton of options in front of them, but the biggest question remains what they will do with Trae Young and Dejounte Murray. Since trading for Murray in the summer of 2022, the results have been underwhelming. Atlanta had a first-round exit vs the Boston Celtics last season and then lost in the play-in tournament to the Chicago Bulls this season. Many expect the Hawks to make a change, but which point guard will they trade and where will they trade them? Atlanta was shopping Murray up until the trade deadline this season but decided to keep him. Who will be interested in Murray this offseason? Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey wrote that Murray would be a realistic target for the Miami Heat:
"Most of the Hawks trade chatter has revolved around Young, but it's obviously not the only way for Atlanta to split up its ill-fitting backcourt.
Young seems likely to fetch the bigger haul, but it also seems reasonable to want to continue to build around him long-term. And if Dejounte Murray is made available, he might make more sense for Miami Heat culture than Young.
His defense isn't on the level it was with the San Antonio Spurs, but Miami could get him back there. And the maximized version of Murray, Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler (assuming he's still around) could lead a nightmarish defense.
Murray's playmaking and improved outside shot would also represent an offensive upgrade over last season's point guard minutes from Kyle Lowry and Terry Rozier."
I think that Murray would be a good fit with the Heat, but what would they give up in return? Having Tyler Herro and Trae Young in the backcourt makes little sense given that Atlanta already has defensive issues. Would Miami part with Jaime Jaquez, a draft pick, and Nikola Jovic for Murray? That could be enticing to Atlanta, but might not be the best offer that they could get.
I have written that the Magic would be a natural trade partner with the Hawks due to the defensive players that have that Atlanta could then fit around Trae Young. Orlando needs a point guard who is also a strong defender and a trade between the two teams makes a lot of sense.
The Spurs traded Murray to the Hawks two summers ago, but they are still in need of a true point guard to pair with Victor Wembanyama, who just had one of the best rookie seasons of all time. San Antonio might be ready to win sooner than people think and a move to get Murray back would make a ton of sense. Atlanta could get some of their draft capital back and Murray gets to go to a place that is familiar. He still has admiration for Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich.
The Lakers were rumored to be trying to deal for Murray leading up to this year's trade deadline. Would Los Angeles want Murray instead of Trae Young? If Atlanta decided to deal Murray and keep Young, it would not be a surprise to see the Lakers get involved again.
Another team that was not mentioned, but probably should be is the New Orleans Pelicans. Like Orlando, New Orleans needs a point guard and they have the kind of players that the Hawks need in return. A deal would make sense for both sides and might even involve Brandon Ingram.
There is still a ways to go before players start being dealt this offseason, but the Hawks are going to be right in the thick of nearly every conversation in what might be a wild summer.