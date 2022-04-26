Denzel Washington Seemingly Roasts Trae Young

I can't even lie, this one hurts. Before Game Four of the series between the Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat, some of the Heat players were able to catch up with legendary actor Denzel Washington. The man responsible for most of my favorites movies encouraged the Heat and seemingly took a shot at Trae Young. See the video in the tweet below.

Washington said, “Keep raising the standard about how you carry yourself … learn from the best, and pass it on,” Washington said. “The last thing I’ll say, which I’ve said a lot of times: You never see a U-Haul behind a hearse. I’ll say it again: You never see a U-Haul behind a hearse. You can’t take it with you.”

“Your influence, your power, your wisdom, your ability to touch people—because everybody’s watching. Everybody’s got a favorite guy … you know that they’re watching, and they’re following,” Washington said. “And especially for the young boys: Listen to your elders, lead quietly—and win.”

However, if you keep watching the video until the very end, you will hear Washington say, "Tell that little boy to get a haircut. That little light-skinned boy." Social media users immediately speculated that Washington was throwing shade at Hawks point guard Trae Young. I will leave the speculation to everyone else while I go and cry.

The Heat host the Hawks for Game Five tonight in Miami. As always, we will have you covered with content all day. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Recommended For You

The De'Andre Hunter Dilemma

Skip Bayless Calls Trae Young "Worse Than Westbrook"