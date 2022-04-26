Denzel Washington Seemingly Roasts Trae Young

Skip to main content
Denzel Washington Encourages Miami Heat Players

Denzel Washington Encourages Miami Heat Players

The legendary actor might have thrown shade at Trae Young.

Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY

The legendary actor might have thrown shade at Trae Young.

I can't even lie, this one hurts. Before Game Four of the series between the Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat, some of the Heat players were able to catch up with legendary actor Denzel Washington. The man responsible for most of my favorites movies encouraged the Heat and seemingly took a shot at Trae Young. See the video in the tweet below.

Washington said, “Keep raising the standard about how you carry yourself … learn from the best, and pass it on,” Washington said. “The last thing I’ll say, which I’ve said a lot of times: You never see a U-Haul behind a hearse. I’ll say it again: You never see a U-Haul behind a hearse. You can’t take it with you.”

“Your influence, your power, your wisdom, your ability to touch people—because everybody’s watching. Everybody’s got a favorite guy … you know that they’re watching, and they’re following,” Washington said. “And especially for the young boys: Listen to your elders, lead quietly—and win.”

However, if you keep watching the video until the very end, you will hear Washington say, "Tell that little boy to get a haircut. That little light-skinned boy." Social media users immediately speculated that Washington was throwing shade at Hawks point guard Trae Young. I will leave the speculation to everyone else while I go and cry.

The Heat host the Hawks for Game Five tonight in Miami. As always, we will have you covered with content all day. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Recommended For You

The De'Andre Hunter Dilemma

Skip Bayless Calls Trae Young "Worse Than Westbrook"

New Adidas Trae Young 1 is Literally Fire

Legendary actor Denzel Washington encouraged the Miami Heat players before Game Four of their series with the Atlanta Hawks.
News

Denzel Washington Seemingly Roasts Trae Young

By Pat Benson22 seconds ago
Apr 24, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts after being called for a foul by referee Brent Barnaky (36) against the Miami Heat in the first quarter during game four of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena.
News

Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat Scouting Report

By Pat Benson29 minutes ago
Luka Doncic greets NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as the number three overall pick to the Atlanta Hawks in the first round of the 2018 NBA Draft at the Barclays Center.
News

Skip Bayless Criticizes Hawks Trading Luka Doncic

By Pat Benson19 hours ago
Apr 24, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) reacts after being called for a foul against the Miami Heat in the second quarter during game four of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena.
News

De'Andre Hunter's Case for Contract Extension

By Pat Benson21 hours ago
Apr 24, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) dribbles against the Miami Heat in the first quarter during game four of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena.
Culture

Newest Adidas Trae Young 1 is Fire

By Pat Benson21 hours ago
Apr 24, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts after being called for a foul by referee Brent Barnaky (36) against the Miami Heat in the first quarter during game four of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena.
News

Four Biggest Takeaways from Hawks Game Four Loss

By Pat BensonApr 25, 2022
Apr 24, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) dunks against the Atlanta Hawks in the second quarter during game four of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena.
News

Miami Heat Beat Atlanta Hawks 110-86

By Pat BensonApr 24, 2022
Apr 22, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Heat guard Max Strus (31) dribbles against Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) during the first half of game three of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena.
News

Miami Heat at Atlanta Hawks Game Four Information

By Pat BensonApr 24, 2022