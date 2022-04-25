Newest Adidas Trae Young 1 is Fire

Skip to main content
Trae Young Debuts Fire Colorway of Adidas Shoe

These shoes are literal flames.

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

It was an eventful weekend for Trae Young and Adidas. The All-Star point guard has been battling the Miami Heat in the playoffs, while the sportswear company has been in the lab cooking up more dope shoes for their signature athlete. 

First, Adidas released a new Hawks-inspired colorway of the Adidas Trae Young 1 on Sunday. Later that day, Young broke out an unreleased pair that had a firey design that perfectly suited the first-round playoff series. See my tweets below.

Sheesh. Both Young and Adidas have been in their bags this season. If you look at everything the two partners have accomplished, it's easily been the strongest signature sneaker debut since his Airness took flight back in the 1980s.

There have been more colorways of the Adidas Trae Young 1 than you can count - both PE (player exclusive) and GR (general release). And the good news is that the Hawks season isn't done yet. Don't be surprised if Young breaks out more heat in Game 5 on Tuesday night.

Feb 26, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Detailed view of the shoes of Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) against the Toronto Raptors in the second quarter at State Farm Arena.

A tie-dye colorway of the Adidas Trae Young 1.

To read more about the history of the Adidas Trae Young 1, check out the 'Culture' section of our page. As always, stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis. 

