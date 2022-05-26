See Which Voters Snubbed Trae Young for All-NBA

Skip to main content
Every All-NBA Voter Who Snubbed Trae Young

Some media members threw away their vote.

In case you missed it, Trae Young's historic season earned him a spot on the All-NBA Third Team. Young received zero votes for First Team, 11 votes for Second Team, and 77 votes for Third Team. Oddly enough, there were 12 voters who left him off their ballots entirely.

Last night, Jalen Rose came clean on national television on why he voted for Kyrie Irving over Young. The ESPN analyst admitted to being "mesmerized" by Irving's game and expressed regret over his vote. It was pretty cringey, but Rose wasn't alone. Below is every media member who snubbed Young for All-NBA.

All-NBA Votes Against Young

NamePublicationNotes

Arnovitz, Kevin

ESPN

Voted Fred VanVleet Third Team

Chinellato, Davide

La Gazzetta dello Sport

Voted Jimmy Butler Third Team Guard

Edwards III, James

The Athletic

Voted Jayson Tatum First Team Guard

Goodwill, Vince

Yahoo! Sports 

Voted Jayson Tatum First Team Guard & Jimmy Butler Third Team Guard

Miyaji, Yoko

 Sports Graphic Number

Voted Jimmy Butler Third Team Guard

Pasch, Dave

ESPN

Voted Jrue Holiday Third Team

Reverchon, Remi

BeIN Sport (France)

Voted DeMar DeRozan Third Team Guard

Reynolds Tim

The Associated Press

Voted Donovan Mitchell Third Team

Rose, Jalen

ESPN

Voted Kyrie Irving Third Team

Schutz, Guillermo

Televisa (TUDN)

Voted Jimmy Butler Third Team Guard

Sohi, Seerat 

The Ringer

Voted Donovan Mitchell Third Team

Stavrou, Harris 

Sport24

Voted DeMar DeRozan Third Team Guard

Wow. Some of those votes are really... interesting. So, let's examine the argument that some of these voters made for players in favor of Young. Spoiler alert, the arguments are flimsy at best.

Fred VanVleet

Feb 26, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) drives on Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) in the second quarter at State Farm Arena.

Huge shoutout to Fred VanVleet for becoming the first undrafted player to play in an All-Star game this season. But saying VanVleet had a better season than Young is laughable. VanVleet and averaged 20.3 points and 6.7 assists in 65 games this season.

Donovan Mitchell

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) tries to dribble away from Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) during the first quarter at Vivint Arena.

Donovan Mitchell is good in my book because there are reports indicating he is interested in teaming up with Trae Young in Atlanta. But Mitchell didn't have the season Young did. The All-Star combo guard averaged 25.9 points and 5.3 assists in 67 games this season.

DeMar DeRozan

Dec 27, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) works against the defense of Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) during the first half at State Farm Arena.

We have already been over this when it comes to All-Star voting. DeMar DeRozan is not a guard. According to Basketball-Reference, DeRozan was a small forward 11% of his time on the court, a power forward 81% of the time, and a center 8% of the time. Makes sense because if DeRozan was a guard, what does that make Lonzo Ball and Zach LaVine?

Kyrie Irving

Apr 2, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) dribbles guarded by Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) during the first half at State Farm Arena.

The eccentric point guard played just 29 games this season. Kyrie Irving's dribbling is mesmerizing, but putting him on your All-NBA ballot is cause for a well-being checkup. It's not much different than voting Kanye in 2020.

Jrue Holiday

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) drives against Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21). The two teams play again Monday, January 17, 2022.

Jrue Holiday is a good player. His stat line this season was 18.3 points and 6.8 assists over 67 games. But to place him on All-NBA? In the words of ESPN Monday Night Countdown and President Joe Biden, "Come on, man."

Jimmy Butler

Apr 19, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) controls the ball around Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) during the first half in game two of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FTX Arena.

Jimmy Butler deserved to be on the All-NBA Third Team - as a forward. According to Basketball-Reference, Butler spent 67% of his time at the small forward position and 32% of his time at the power forward spot. Hence, why he was considered a forward in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game. Also, If Butler is a guard, what does that make Kyle Lowry, Duncan Robinson, and Tyler Herro?

Jayson Tatum

Mar 1, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) makes the basket against the Atlanta Hawks in the second quarter at TD Garden.

Jayson Tatum is 6'8" and spent just 1% of his time on the court in the shooting guard position. The other 99% of Tatum's time was in the role of a forward, according to Basketball-Reference. Again, a top player in the league, but not a guard. Hence, why he was considered a forward in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game.

I guess it's not a big deal since Young was named All-NBA Third Team. But some of these votes were outlandish and should make the NBA reconsider who gets a say on prestigious league awards, especially when they have the power to cost players tens of millions of dollars in contract incentives. 

