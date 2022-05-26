See Which Voters Snubbed Trae Young for All-NBA

In case you missed it, Trae Young's historic season earned him a spot on the All-NBA Third Team. Young received zero votes for First Team, 11 votes for Second Team, and 77 votes for Third Team. Oddly enough, there were 12 voters who left him off their ballots entirely.

Last night, Jalen Rose came clean on national television on why he voted for Kyrie Irving over Young. The ESPN analyst admitted to being "mesmerized" by Irving's game and expressed regret over his vote. It was pretty cringey, but Rose wasn't alone. Below is every media member who snubbed Young for All-NBA.

Name Publication Notes Arnovitz, Kevin ESPN Voted Fred VanVleet Third Team Chinellato, Davide La Gazzetta dello Sport Voted Jimmy Butler Third Team Guard Edwards III, James The Athletic Voted Jayson Tatum First Team Guard Goodwill, Vince Yahoo! Sports Voted Jayson Tatum First Team Guard & Jimmy Butler Third Team Guard Miyaji, Yoko Sports Graphic Number Voted Jimmy Butler Third Team Guard Pasch, Dave ESPN Voted Jrue Holiday Third Team Reverchon, Remi BeIN Sport (France) Voted DeMar DeRozan Third Team Guard Reynolds Tim The Associated Press Voted Donovan Mitchell Third Team Rose, Jalen ESPN Voted Kyrie Irving Third Team Schutz, Guillermo Televisa (TUDN) Voted Jimmy Butler Third Team Guard Sohi, Seerat The Ringer Voted Donovan Mitchell Third Team Stavrou, Harris Sport24 Voted DeMar DeRozan Third Team Guard

Wow. Some of those votes are really... interesting. So, let's examine the argument that some of these voters made for players in favor of Young. Spoiler alert, the arguments are flimsy at best.

Fred VanVleet © Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports Huge shoutout to Fred VanVleet for becoming the first undrafted player to play in an All-Star game this season. But saying VanVleet had a better season than Young is laughable. VanVleet and averaged 20.3 points and 6.7 assists in 65 games this season. Donovan Mitchell Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports Donovan Mitchell is good in my book because there are reports indicating he is interested in teaming up with Trae Young in Atlanta. But Mitchell didn't have the season Young did. The All-Star combo guard averaged 25.9 points and 5.3 assists in 67 games this season. DeMar DeRozan © Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports We have already been over this when it comes to All-Star voting. DeMar DeRozan is not a guard. According to Basketball-Reference, DeRozan was a small forward 11% of his time on the court, a power forward 81% of the time, and a center 8% of the time. Makes sense because if DeRozan was a guard, what does that make Lonzo Ball and Zach LaVine? Kyrie Irving Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports The eccentric point guard played just 29 games this season. Kyrie Irving's dribbling is mesmerizing, but putting him on your All-NBA ballot is cause for a well-being checkup. It's not much different than voting Kanye in 2020. Jrue Holiday © Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports Jrue Holiday is a good player. His stat line this season was 18.3 points and 6.8 assists over 67 games. But to place him on All-NBA? In the words of ESPN Monday Night Countdown and President Joe Biden, "Come on, man." Jimmy Butler Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports Jimmy Butler deserved to be on the All-NBA Third Team - as a forward. According to Basketball-Reference, Butler spent 67% of his time at the small forward position and 32% of his time at the power forward spot. Hence, why he was considered a forward in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game. Also, If Butler is a guard, what does that make Kyle Lowry, Duncan Robinson, and Tyler Herro? Jayson Tatum David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports Jayson Tatum is 6'8" and spent just 1% of his time on the court in the shooting guard position. The other 99% of Tatum's time was in the role of a forward, according to Basketball-Reference. Again, a top player in the league, but not a guard. Hence, why he was considered a forward in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game.

I guess it's not a big deal since Young was named All-NBA Third Team. But some of these votes were outlandish and should make the NBA reconsider who gets a say on prestigious league awards, especially when they have the power to cost players tens of millions of dollars in contract incentives.

