Jalen Rose Regrets Voting Kyrie Irving Over Trae Young for All-NBA

Last night, the NBA announced the results for the prestigious All-NBA teams. Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young was named to All-NBA Third Team. The 23-year-old received 11 votes for Second Team and 77 votes for Third Team. None of Young's votes came from Jalen Rose.

The basketball legend and ESPN analyst admitted that he voted for Kyrie Irving over Young. As you can see in the tweeted video above, Rose quickly realized the error in his ways.

Rose said, "I'm the lone person that voted Kyrie for Third Team All-NBA." NBA Countdown co-host Stephen A. Smith interjected with an incredulous "WHAT?"

Rose explained, "I get mesmerized by his talent, but it was a mistake to put him on Third Team. I'm glad that didn't cost Trae Young his spot; who deserved it more. So, I'm going to owe that."

Trae Young put together a historic season. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Yeah, I would say it was a mistake. Irving played 29 games for the Brooklyn Nets. Sure, Irving averaged 27.4 points and 5.8 assists per game. Now let's show Young's stats. The All-Star played 76 games and averaged 28.4 points and 9.7 assists per game.

He accomplished that with fewer turnovers, 1.4 fewer free throws per game, and a jump in shooting efficiency. Young's .536 eFG% and .603 TS% were both the highest in his career. That's no small feat for a player in his fourth year.

Additionally, Young averaged career highs in ten different statistical categories and became the second player in history to lead the NBA in total points and assists. So yeah, Mr. Rose, I would say your vote was a mistake, and you should own that.

Luckily, Young was named to All-NBA Third Team. The selection activated the supermax clause of his contract, netting him an extra $35 million on his extension, which takes effect next season. Earlier today, I broke down how that impacts the Hawks' salary cap and free agency plans.

It's good that the NBA is transparent when it comes to All-NBA voting, so there is some level of accountability with the select few media voters. Personally, I would have voted Young First Team All-Defense out of spite for the 2021 All-Star Game snub or the 2021 Team USA snub. But I digress. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

