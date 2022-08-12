Every Atlanta Hawks Player That Wore No. 6

Yesterday, the NBA made the incredible move of retiring the No. 6 to honor the late-great Bill Russell. The Boston Celtics legend is the winningest player in league history, yet his biggest accomplishments came off the court through his leadership.

The NBA will allow players already wearing No. 6 (such as LeBron James) to be grandfathered. Atlanta Hawks shooting guard Lou Williams wore the No. 6 during his time with the team. However, his contract expired, which makes the veteran sixth man an unrestricted free agent, and the last Hawks player to ever wear No. 6.

The Hawks organization was founded in 1946 and has called four cities home since that time. Today we remember all 19 players to wear the No. 6 for the Hawks.

Hawks Players Who Wore No. 6 1950s Darryl Norenberg-USA TODAY Sports Network Whitey Von Nieda - 1950 Johnny Payak - 1953 Dick Surhoff - 1954 Isaac Walthour - 1954 Phil Martin - 1955 Carl McNulty - 1955 Alex Hannum - 1956 Cliff Hagan - 1957 2000s Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports Cal Bowdler - 2002 Jermaine Jackson - 2003 Travis Hansen - 2004 James Thomas - 2005 Cedric Bozeman - 2007 Mario West - 2008-2010 2010s Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports Kirk Hinrich - 2011-2012 Pero Antić - 2014-2015 Jeremy Evans - 2018 Omari Spellman - 2019 2020s © Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports Lou Williams - 2021-2022

