Every Atlanta Hawks Player That Wore No. 6

Every Hawks Player Who Wore No. 6
Yesterday, the NBA made the incredible move of retiring the No. 6 to honor the late-great Bill Russell. The Boston Celtics legend is the winningest player in league history, yet his biggest accomplishments came off the court through his leadership.
The NBA will allow players already wearing No. 6 (such as LeBron James) to be grandfathered. Atlanta Hawks shooting guard Lou Williams wore the No. 6 during his time with the team. However, his contract expired, which makes the veteran sixth man an unrestricted free agent, and the last Hawks player to ever wear No. 6.
The Hawks organization was founded in 1946 and has called four cities home since that time. Today we remember all 19 players to wear the No. 6 for the Hawks.
Hawks Players Who Wore No. 6
1950s
Whitey Von Nieda - 1950
Johnny Payak - 1953
Dick Surhoff - 1954
Isaac Walthour - 1954
Phil Martin - 1955
Carl McNulty - 1955
Alex Hannum - 1956
Cliff Hagan - 1957
2000s
Cal Bowdler - 2002
Jermaine Jackson - 2003
Travis Hansen - 2004
James Thomas - 2005
Cedric Bozeman - 2007
Mario West - 2008-2010
2010s
Kirk Hinrich - 2011-2012
Pero Antić - 2014-2015
Jeremy Evans - 2018
Omari Spellman - 2019
2020s
Lou Williams - 2021-2022
