Final Score Predictions For Hawks vs Thunder's NBA Matchup
After a terrible opening game vs Toronto, the Hawks were able to get back on track last night with a tough road win against the Orlanod Magic. It was not always pretty, but Atlanta managed to get a win without two of their starters (Zaccharie Risacher and Kristaps Porzingis) and overcame a double-digit fourth quarter deficit.
Now the Hawks get to face the defending champs.
Oklahoma City makes their one and only trip to Atlanta and they have begun their season with a pair of double overtime victories. They are not going to be at full strength, but this is going to be a test for the Hawks regardless.
Big Time Matchup
Our own Rohan Raman took a look at the numbers from the first two games for the Hawks to see how they matchup with the Thunder tonight:
"The Hawks' offense is not off to a great start. They're 23rd in points, 20th in FG%, 29th in 3P%, 9th in FT%, 28th in rebounds (25th in OREB), 14th in assists and 12th in turnovers per game. For seven of their first eight quarters of 2025-26, Atlanta has not been able to shoot efficiently or put up points on large volume. The fourth quarter against Orlando was their best thus far, but they need more consistent offense if they want to be viewed as truly competitive in the East.
Their defense took some steps forward as a result of last night's performance. On a per-game basis, Atlanta ranks 22nd in points allowed, 27th in FG% allowed, 2nd in 3P% allowed, 26th in rebounds allowed, 16th in steals and 8th in blocks. The Magic didn't do a great job of capitalizing on some of their offensive chances, but credit has to be given to Atlanta to making it difficult for Orlando to score at will like they did against Miami.
Despite the output, the Thunder's offense hasn't been as efficient as it was last season. They rank 4th in points per game, 23rd in FG%, 30th in 3P%, 4th in FT%, 8th in rebounds (19th in OREB), 20th in assists and 1st in minimizing turnovers per game. Here's hoping they don't find that efficiency against the Hawks because they are still incredibly productive even without it.
Due to playing double-OT games in back-to-back games, they're 26th in points allowed. However, they're still 5th in FG% allowed, 5th in 3P% allowed, 29th in rebounds allowed, 11th in steals and 28th in blocks. The point totals might paint a different picture, but the Thunder are still one of the best defenses in the NBA. They've just played very talented offenses."
The Thunder are going to be a tough team to beat no matter who they have playing for them. As long as they have the reigning MVP in the lineup, they are going to be favored over almost every team they play. The injury report is going to determine a lot here for both teams. If it breaks the Hawks way and they get Risacher and Porzingis back for tonight, I think the Hawks will be the first team to give OKC a loss this season.
Final Score: Atlanta 116, OKC 111 (Hawks +6.5 and Under)