Knicks vs. Warriors Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Jan. 15

The New York Knicks have a quick turnaround on Thursday night, as they’ll play Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors on the second night of a back-to-back.

New York lost badly against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, and it’s now 8-11 on the road this season. On top of that, Jalen Brunson left Wednesday’s game early with an ankle injury and could end up missing this matchup.

This will be an even tougher road game on the Knicks’ West Coast trip, as the Warriors enter this matchup with a 14-6 record at home after blowing out the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night.

The Warriors are still just the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference, and they’re hoping to go on a run in the second half of the season. Can they start that with a win as home favorites against the Knicks tonight?

Let’s dive into the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for this contest between two likely playoff teams.

Knicks vs. Warriors Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Spread

Knicks +6.5 (-108)

Warriors -6.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Knicks: +205

Warriors: -250

Total

228.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Knicks vs. Warriors How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Dec. 15

Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Chase Center

How to Watch (TV): Prime Video

Knicks record: 25-15

Warriors record: 22-19

Knicks vs. Warriors Injury Reports

Knicks Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Warriors Injury Report

Steh Curry – out

Malevy Leons – out

LJ Cryer – out

Knicks vs. Warriors Best NBA Prop Bets

Warriors Best NBA Prop Bet

Steph Curry OVER 4.5 3-Pointers Made (-106)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m buying Curry against the Knicks’ defense:

Steph Curry and the Warriors have a great matchup against the Knicks on Thursday, who are coming off a road loss on the front end of a back-to-back.

The Knicks’ defense has struggled since the NBA Cup, and they rank just 17th overall in defensive rating this season. Defending the 3-ball has been the main problem for the Knicks, as they’re 27th in the NBA in opponent 3s made per game and 25th in opponent 3-point percentage.

Curry is averaging an NBA-best 4.6 3-pointers made on 11.9 attempts per game this season (38.8 percent), and he’s had several games with five or more shots made from beyond the arc.

New York has been an easy team to fade against great shooters this season, and Curry’s nightly volume from deep should be enough to get him over his season average on Thursday.

Knicks vs. Warriors Prediction and Pick

The Knicks lost Jalen Brunson (ankle) on Wednesday night in a bad loss to the Kings, and he’s likely facing an uphill battle to play against the Warriors on Thursday night.

Golden State has been one of the best home teams in the NBA this season, going 14-6 overall while posting a 10-7 against the spread record when favored. Meanwhile, New York is now 8-11 on the road and an NBA-worst 5-14 against the spread in those games.

The Knicks struggled offensively without Brunson on Wednesday night, and they’ve taken a major step back since the NBA Cup, ranking 22nd in the league in net rating over their last 15 games (-3.6).

Golden State should be able to take care of business at home.

Pick: Warriors -6.5 (-112 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.