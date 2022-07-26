Five Players Who Could Fill Atlanta Hawks Final Roster Spot

Five Options for Filling Hawks Last Roster Spot
In a surprising turn of events, the Atlanta Hawks waived Sharife Cooper yesterday. This move came just three days after he signed his qualifying offer, which he was tendered on June 29.
Last night, we recapped what this means for the Hawks and for Cooper. Long story short, Cooper is an unrestricted free agent, and the Hawks have one last Two-Way roster spot available. It is unlikely that the spot is filled until closer to the preseason. But let's go ahead and preview five possible players who could fill the role.
Tyson Etienne
Year: Rookie
Position: Point Guard
Size: 6'2", 203 lbs.
Age: 22
Description: The clear favorite for the final Two-Way roster spot has to be Tyson Etienne. The combo-guard out of Wichita State was AAC co-Player of the Year in 2021. Etienne averaged 10.2 points per game during the NBA Summer League.
Justin Tillman
Year: Rookie
Position: Power Forward
Size: 6'8", 229 lbs.
Age: 26
Description: Justin Tillman has gone from project to thesis during his time in the Hawks organization. It's tough for a 26-year-old to break into the league. But Tillman was named All-NBA G League First Team last season. Additionally, Tillman averaged 11.5 points and 3.5 rebounds per game during the NBA Summer League.
Chris Clemons
Year: 1
Position: Point Guard
Size: 5'9", 180 lbs.
Age: 25
Description: Speaking of older players, Chris Clemons fits the bill. After a heralded college career, Clemons has spent most of his time in the G League. The natural scorer averaged 8.3 points and 2 assists per game in the NBA Summer League.
Joel Ayayi
Year: 1
Position: Shooting Guard
Size: 6'4", 180 lbs.
Age: 22
Description: Joel Ayayi spent most of last season playing for the Washington Wizards' G League affiliate. However, Ayayi averaged 5.2 points and 5.8 rebounds per game in the NBA Summer League.
Alpha Kaba
Year: Rookie
Position: Center
Size: 6'10", 225 lbs.
Age: 26
Description: Somewhat similar to Justin Tillman, Alpha Kaba has hung around the Hawks organization for years. It is a long shot for the 26-year-old to win the final Two-Way roster spot. Kaba averaged 4.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game in the NBA Summer League.
Honestly, everyone besides Tyson Etienne feels like a major longshot for the final Two-Way roster spot. It is safe to expect several Exhibit 10 contracts to be signed in the lead-up to training camp and preseason. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.
