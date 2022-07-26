Five Players Who Could Fill Atlanta Hawks Final Roster Spot

Skip to main content
Five Options for Filling Hawks Last Roster Spot

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Five Options for Filling Hawks Last Roster Spot

The Hawks have several options for their last Two-Way roster spot.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

In a surprising turn of events, the Atlanta Hawks waived Sharife Cooper yesterday. This move came just three days after he signed his qualifying offer, which he was tendered on June 29.

Last night, we recapped what this means for the Hawks and for Cooper. Long story short, Cooper is an unrestricted free agent, and the Hawks have one last Two-Way roster spot available. It is unlikely that the spot is filled until closer to the preseason. But let's go ahead and preview five possible players who could fill the role.

Tyson Etienne

Atlanta Hawks guard Tyson Etienne (25) dribbles during an NBA Summer League game.

Tyson Etienne playing in the NBA 2K23 Summer League.

Year: Rookie

Position: Point Guard

Size: 6'2", 203 lbs.

Age: 22

Description: The clear favorite for the final Two-Way roster spot has to be Tyson Etienne. The combo-guard out of Wichita State was AAC co-Player of the Year in 2021. Etienne averaged 10.2 points per game during the NBA Summer League. 

Justin Tillman

College Park Skyhawks forward Justin Tillman (23).

Justin Tillman playing for the College Park Skyhawks.

Year: Rookie

Position: Power Forward

Size: 6'8", 229 lbs.

Age: 26

Description: Justin Tillman has gone from project to thesis during his time in the Hawks organization. It's tough for a 26-year-old to break into the league. But Tillman was named All-NBA G League First Team last season. Additionally, Tillman averaged 11.5 points and 3.5 rebounds per game during the NBA Summer League.

Chris Clemons 

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11, right) handles the ball while Houston Rockets guard Chris Clemons (3) defends during the game at Toyota Center.

Chris Clemons playing for the Houston Rockets during the 2018-19 season.

Year: 1

Position: Point Guard

Size: 5'9", 180 lbs.

Age: 25

Description: Speaking of older players, Chris Clemons fits the bill. After a heralded college career, Clemons has spent most of his time in the G League. The natural scorer averaged 8.3 points and 2 assists per game in the NBA Summer League.

Joel Ayayi  

Joel Ayayi played for the Atlanta Hawks 2022 NBA Summer League team.

Joel Ayayi playing for the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2021-22 season.

Year: 1

Position: Shooting Guard

Size: 6'4", 180 lbs.

Age: 22

Description: Joel Ayayi spent most of last season playing for the Washington Wizards' G League affiliate. However, Ayayi averaged 5.2 points and 5.8 rebounds per game in the NBA Summer League. 

Alpha Kaba

Atlanta Hawks forward Alpha Kaba (42) deflects a loose ball into the face of Portland Trail Blazers center Zach Collins (33) during the first half at Thomas & Mack Center.

Alpha Kaba playing in the 2018 NBA Summer League.

Year: Rookie

Position: Center

Size: 6'10", 225 lbs.

Age: 26

Description: Somewhat similar to Justin Tillman, Alpha Kaba has hung around the Hawks organization for years. It is a long shot for the 26-year-old to win the final Two-Way roster spot. Kaba averaged 4.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game in the NBA Summer League.

Honestly, everyone besides Tyson Etienne feels like a major longshot for the final Two-Way roster spot. It is safe to expect several Exhibit 10 contracts to be signed in the lead-up to training camp and preseason. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Recommended For You

Debunking Donovan Mitchell Trade Rumor

Hawks Fans Worried About John Collins Finger After Drew League

Dejounte Murray Discusses Future with Hawks

Atlanta Hawks guard Tyson Etienne (25) dribbles during an NBA Summer League game.
News

Five Players Who Could Fill Atlanta Hawks Final Roster Spot

By Pat Benson35 seconds ago
Nov 14, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Sharife Cooper (2) is shown during the second half of their game against the Milwaukee Bucks at State Farm Arena.
News

Atlanta Hawks Waive Sharife Cooper from Roster

By Pat Benson18 hours ago
Feb 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) shoots over Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) in the first quarter at State Farm Arena.
News

Dejounte Murray Discusses Future with Atlanta Hawks

By Pat Benson23 hours ago
Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz and U.S. Team guard Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks during the All-Star Rising Stars game at Spectrum Center.
News

Debunking Hawks Trade Rumors Involving Donovan Mitchell

By Pat BensonJul 25, 2022 10:37 AM EDT
Mar 18, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) directs his teammates against the Memphis Grizzlies during the first half at State Farm Arena.
News

Clint Capela Flashes Dribbling Skills in Viral Video

By Pat BensonJul 25, 2022 9:11 AM EDT
Jan 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) reacts to a call by referee Tom Washington (49) against the Boston Celtics in the first quarter at State Farm Arena.
News

Atlanta Hawks Fans Concerned by John Collins' Finger

By Pat BensonJul 24, 2022 12:14 PM EDT
Apr 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts with guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) after a basket against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half at State Farm Arena.
Culture

Atlanta Hawks Summer Power Rankings: Week 10

By Pat BensonJul 24, 2022 9:52 AM EDT
Trae Young and John Collins lose Drew League game on July 23, 2022.
News

Trae Young & John Collins Lose at Drew League

By Pat BensonJul 23, 2022 8:53 PM EDT