Offense was never a problem for the Hawks. Throughout most of last season, they hovered around the top offensive rating in the league. But their defense made traffic cones look agile and alert. A 113.7 defensive rating was bottom-six and unserious for any playoff team.

Adding Dejounte Murray immediately fixes the Hawks perimeter defensive woes. No Spurs player picked up the opponent's No. 1 option more than Murray, according to Bball Index. That will have a chain reaction that lightens the load for De'Andre Hunter and Clint Capela.

Detractors are quick to point out Trae Young's flaws. But sharing the backcourt with an ultra-athletic guard with a 6'10" wingspan will cover up Young's shortcomings on the defensive end of the floor. As a result, it's conceivable that the Hawks will have a top-ten defensive rating next season.