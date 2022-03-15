Trae Young's Case for Most Valuable Player

Throughout most of the 1990s, the MVP Award went to players who were in their early-to-mid 30s. Makes sense, the league was populated by older players at that time. Since the mid-2000s, MVP winners have more often than not been a player in their mid-to-late 20s. Check out the list. It looks like your average demographic for a J. Cole concert.

Much like fashion, trends in the NBA often get recycled after enough time has passed. I mean, I never thought I would see bell-bottoms and Crocs, but Gen-Z has managed to bring those back at the same time, but I digress.

Speaking of Gen-Z, at 23-year-old Trae Young is the vanguard of the new generation of hoopers. There's a reason why little fans flock to Hawks games around the country in hopes of getting an autograph or a pair of game-worn shoes. His game, social media presence, and personality resonate with the game's youngest fans.

The last player to win the MVP Award at 23 or younger was Derrick Rose, who was 22 in 2010. Before that, it was Moses Malone in 1979. Before the Ronald Regan era, the award only went to a player 30 or older three times (Wilt Chamberlain and Bill Russell).

Three of the first five MVP's were 23-years-old when they won the award. There is certainly a 'Prove Yourself' mentality in the association, but it hasn't always been that way. I hope, like most trends, the older-MVP winner gets cycled out soon.