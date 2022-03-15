Trae Young's Case for Most Valuable Player

Why Trae Young Should Win the 2022 NBA MVP Award
As we approach the final stretch of the regular season, a select few members of the national media begin making up their minds on prestigious league awards. Their individual decision process is equally thoughtful and careful. Who am I kidding, many media members hold the same petty grievances as the most ardent fans - except they vote on awards that write history books and dictate players' incentive-laden contracts.
I'm not sure of many things in life, but what I can promise you is that Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young will not receive a single vote for the 2022 NBA Most Valuable Player Award. But that doesn't mean he shouldn't walk away with the trophy. Young's game defies long-held beliefs and norms, so the voting process should reflect that fact.
There are a handful of worthy MVP candidates this season, and I'm going to let you finish but Young is the most valuable player. It's just time to rethink the criteria for winning the league's most vaunted individual award.
Debunking MVP Myths
Record
When debating candidates for the MVP Award, surely the first argument will center around team record. While it's true that the award almost always goes to a player on a team that ranks first or second in their conference, that's not always been the case.
Sure, Russell Westbrook won the 2017 MVP Award when the Oklahoma City Thunder were a six-seed in the Western Conference with a record of 47-35. But as I always stress (to the point of trolling), we need to take a more historical approach to how we view the game.
Bob Pettit of the St. Louis Hawks was the first winner of the MVP Award in 1956. The Hawks finished third in the Western Divison with a record of 33-39. Only the Rochester Royals (currently the Sacramento Kings) had a worse record in the league - some things never change, right?
So, why did the award become connected to a team's regular-season record? That same logic has robbed LeBron James of countless MVP trophies throughout his career. When James has been healthy (most of his career), no one can say with a straight face that he isn't the most valuable player.
Age
Throughout most of the 1990s, the MVP Award went to players who were in their early-to-mid 30s. Makes sense, the league was populated by older players at that time. Since the mid-2000s, MVP winners have more often than not been a player in their mid-to-late 20s. Check out the list. It looks like your average demographic for a J. Cole concert.
Much like fashion, trends in the NBA often get recycled after enough time has passed. I mean, I never thought I would see bell-bottoms and Crocs, but Gen-Z has managed to bring those back at the same time, but I digress.
Speaking of Gen-Z, at 23-year-old Trae Young is the vanguard of the new generation of hoopers. There's a reason why little fans flock to Hawks games around the country in hopes of getting an autograph or a pair of game-worn shoes. His game, social media presence, and personality resonate with the game's youngest fans.
The last player to win the MVP Award at 23 or younger was Derrick Rose, who was 22 in 2010. Before that, it was Moses Malone in 1979. Before the Ronald Regan era, the award only went to a player 30 or older three times (Wilt Chamberlain and Bill Russell).
Three of the first five MVP's were 23-years-old when they won the award. There is certainly a 'Prove Yourself' mentality in the association, but it hasn't always been that way. I hope, like most trends, the older-MVP winner gets cycled out soon.
Playoffs
Don't get me wrong; I'm President of the Ringzzzz culture. A player can't be discussed with the game's all-time greats until they win multiple championships. I didn't make the rules.
But we're talking about a regular-season award. Any calculations involving the post-season must be removed from the equation, which is a good thing for Trae Young's candidacy because the Hawks aren't going anywhere in the playoffs with this current roster.
Not long ago, the NBA used to award the trophy to a player in front of their home crowd during the playoffs. Perhaps the beginning of the end of that practice ended when the 'We Believe' Golden State Warriors bounced Dirk Nowitzki and the Dallas Mavericks out of the first round of the 2007 Playoffs.
Despite being canceled for the last two years due to the pandemic, the NBA Awards Show should make a return this summer. The league always wants to make a splash, and there is no player splashier than Trae Young.
Stats
Let's get down to the brass tax. Does the player perform at a level that separates himself from his peers? Trae Young, without a doubt, has done that this season. The prolific point guard is averaging 28.3 points and 9.4 assists per game.
Young is second in total points and total assists. No other player in the league is top-five in those two categories in per-game averages. What's more, he's tied for second in 40-point games this season.
If the season ended today, Oscar Robertson (1964) and Russell Westbrook (2017) would be the only MVP award winners to average more points and assists in the same season. Much like Young's hangouts on the set of The Shop, he's with elite company.
As I wrote back in December, I believe 2021 was Young's villain origin story. But 2022 should be the year the 23-year-old begins to receive his flowers. Young has dragged his team through the season all the way to the 9th spot in the Eastern Conference. No other player in the league is producing offense at this rate, and there is certainly no player more valuable to his team.
