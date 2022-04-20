Four Major Takeaways from Hawks Loss to Heat

Skip to main content
Four Takeaways From Hawks Game Two Loss

The Heat lead the series 2-0.

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Lessons Learned from Game Two

Jimmy Butler (Still) a Bad Man

Apr 19, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) puts up a shot over Atlanta Hawks guard Delon Wright (0) during the first half in game two of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FTX Arena.

It's easy to forget, but less than two years ago Jimmy Butler was tearing up the NBA Finals. The Miami Heat pushed the Los Angeles Lakers to six games thanks to a herculean effort by Jimmy Butler.

After a year of reloading, this Heat squad resembles the 2020 Eastern Conference Champions again. Butler went turbo last night for a smooth 45 points. We know the Hawks defense is lacking, but 'Jimmy Buckets' literally had them guessing at different times in the game.

Hawks Road Woes Continue

Apr 19, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts after being fouled by Miami Heat forward P.J. Tucker (17) during the second half in game two of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FTX Arena.

Entering the postseason, the Hawks had the worst regular season road record (16-25) of any team still alive. After a gutsy comeback victory in Cleveland, the Hawks have dropped two straight in Miami.

Although history isn't kind to 8-seeds down 0-2, this series isn't over. Like Trae Young said after the game last night, they have to take care of business in Atlanta. But eventually, the Hawks must win a road game if they are to win this series.

Hawks Require Near Perfection from Trae Young

Apr 19, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) puts up a shot over Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) during the first half in game two of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FTX Arena.

The Hawks' All-Star point guard produced 25 points and 6 assists last night, but it still wasn't good enough. Trae Young shot 2-10 from deep and turned the ball over six times. 

It's unfair to ask for perfection from any player, but the shorthanded Hawks require it if they are to win playoff games. Young made great progress this season, as evidenced by his ten career-high averages. But with no Clint Capela and a shallow bench, the Hawks need more than every from 'Ice Trae'.

Heat Culture is Real

Apr 19, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (7) reacts after forward Jimmy Butler (22) scores in the second half of game two in the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena.

Early in Game One, the Heat set the tone with physicality that could easily be confused with dirty play. Yesterday, Trae Young called them out for their attempted bullying.

The Hawks refused to be bullied in Game Two. However, that didn't stop Kyle Lowry from trying to pick on fellow Philly-native De'Andre Hunter. There are certain legendary ethos in the league that sounds more like tall tales but are actually true - Boston's luck, Los Angeles's shine, and #HeatCulture. Last night was a reminder that this Heat team is just as gritty as advertised.

