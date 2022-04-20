Four Major Takeaways from Hawks Loss to Heat

It's easy to forget, but less than two years ago Jimmy Butler was tearing up the NBA Finals. The Miami Heat pushed the Los Angeles Lakers to six games thanks to a herculean effort by Jimmy Butler.

After a year of reloading, this Heat squad resembles the 2020 Eastern Conference Champions again. Butler went turbo last night for a smooth 45 points. We know the Hawks defense is lacking, but 'Jimmy Buckets' literally had them guessing at different times in the game.