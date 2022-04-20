Four Major Takeaways from Hawks Loss to Heat

Four Takeaways From Hawks Game Two Loss
Lessons Learned from Game Two
Jimmy Butler (Still) a Bad Man
It's easy to forget, but less than two years ago Jimmy Butler was tearing up the NBA Finals. The Miami Heat pushed the Los Angeles Lakers to six games thanks to a herculean effort by Jimmy Butler.
After a year of reloading, this Heat squad resembles the 2020 Eastern Conference Champions again. Butler went turbo last night for a smooth 45 points. We know the Hawks defense is lacking, but 'Jimmy Buckets' literally had them guessing at different times in the game.
Hawks Road Woes Continue
Entering the postseason, the Hawks had the worst regular season road record (16-25) of any team still alive. After a gutsy comeback victory in Cleveland, the Hawks have dropped two straight in Miami.
Although history isn't kind to 8-seeds down 0-2, this series isn't over. Like Trae Young said after the game last night, they have to take care of business in Atlanta. But eventually, the Hawks must win a road game if they are to win this series.
Hawks Require Near Perfection from Trae Young
The Hawks' All-Star point guard produced 25 points and 6 assists last night, but it still wasn't good enough. Trae Young shot 2-10 from deep and turned the ball over six times.
It's unfair to ask for perfection from any player, but the shorthanded Hawks require it if they are to win playoff games. Young made great progress this season, as evidenced by his ten career-high averages. But with no Clint Capela and a shallow bench, the Hawks need more than every from 'Ice Trae'.
Heat Culture is Real
Early in Game One, the Heat set the tone with physicality that could easily be confused with dirty play. Yesterday, Trae Young called them out for their attempted bullying.
The Hawks refused to be bullied in Game Two. However, that didn't stop Kyle Lowry from trying to pick on fellow Philly-native De'Andre Hunter. There are certain legendary ethos in the league that sounds more like tall tales but are actually true - Boston's luck, Los Angeles's shine, and #HeatCulture. Last night was a reminder that this Heat team is just as gritty as advertised.
Recommended For You
Interview: Nick Van Exel at 50
How Does Kevin Huerter Compare to 2018 Draft Classmates?