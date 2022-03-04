Skip to main content
Hawks Have Third-Best Officials This Season

Hawks Have Third-Best Officials This Season

How can this be true?

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

How can this be true?

Although passionate and attractive, the Atlanta Hawks fanbase is pretty mild-mannered. They don't yell silly slogans like 'bing-bong' or have delusional visions of a 'process.' 

However, there is one subject matter that animates Hawks fans more than anything - officiating. Who can blame them? The NBA changed rules during this offseason which directly impacted Trae Young's offensive attack.  

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts after a call during the first half against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden.

Trae Young argues a call with an official during the 2020-21 NBA Season.

Young's game has not only survived the changes but has evolved for the better. However, he still has accrued 11 technical fouls this season. Back in November, there was a dispute between him and an official, where someone called the other a 'cry-baby.'

Well, we now have new evidence to consider. Tom Haberstroh of Meadowlark Media released his 'referee ratings' which analyze officiating crews assigned to each team. According to Habestroh's formula (explained in the tweet thread below), the Hawks have received the third-best officials this season. The referee rating system indicates that only the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors have had better crews assigned to their games.

The research done by Haberstroh is genuinely fascinating. Not only does he find a correlation between more prominent games and better officials, but also bigger markets and better officials. In Haberstroh's words, "Even on non-National TV games, the Lakers receive the best referees on average. Wizards, Rockets, Magic still at (sic) bottom."

If Haberstroh's formula holds up, then Hawks players, coaches, and fans will have to consider this next time they scrutinize the officiating. NBA referees are far from perfect, but it appears that the situation could easily be worse for the Hawks. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Recommended For You

2022-23 Hawks Nike City Edition Uniforms Leaked

Interview: Nick Van Exel at 50

Interstate 35: Trae Young's Trainer Describes Formative Years

Mar 3, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts to the official after shooting against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at State Farm Arena.
News

Atlanta Hawks Have Received Third Best Referees This Season

By Pat Benson46 seconds ago
Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) play for the ball in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory
News

Hawks vs. Wizards: Television, Stream, Radio, Odds

By Pat Benson5 hours ago
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) dribbles as Washington Wizards forward Davis Bertans (42) defends during the first half at Capital One Arena.
News

Atlanta Hawks at Washington Wizards Preview

By Pat Benson5 hours ago
Mar 3, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) is defended by Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu (12) during the first half at State Farm Arena.
News

Atlanta Hawks Defeat Chicago Bulls 130-124

By Pat Benson16 hours ago
The Chicago Bulls host the Atlanta Hawks on December 29, 2021.
News

Bulls vs. Hawks: Watch, Listen, Odds

By Pat BensonMar 3, 2022
Feb 24, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) scores against Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15), left, Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) and Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) at the end of the second half at the United Center.
News

Chicago Bulls at Atlanta Hawks Preview

By Pat BensonMar 3, 2022
Mar 1, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) makes his way to the bench as they take on the Boston Celtics in the second half at TD Garden.
News

Trae Young Shares His Thoughts on Hawks Playoff Chances

By Pat BensonMar 2, 2022
Mar 1, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) and teammates head to the side line as they take on the Boston Celtics in the second half at TD Garden.
News

Reviewing Five Plays that Cost the Hawks in Boston

By Pat BensonMar 2, 2022