Hawks Emphasize Conditioning in Long Practice Following Heat Loss

After a tough night in Miami, the Hawks were back in the gym this morning.

Hours after getting back home to Atlanta, the Hawks were putting in work at Emory Sports Medicine Complex. Last night they were run off the floor by the Miami Heat, a team that prides itself in conditioning.

Today, Coach McMillan made conditioning a point of emphasis, saying they are "not where they need to be" and were "two steps slow against Miami." The plan to play the rookies and younger guys (including Cam Reddish) more on Wednesday night remains the same.

But what about Trae Young? Although he has not yet been ruled out for tomorrow night's game, Young did not participate in practice today. Additionally, McMillan plans to be cautious with the face of the franchise in the preseason. So don't get your hopes up on seeing him much this preseason.

Young shared his mindset with Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution:

Following the 2.5-hour practice, Jalen Johnson stuck around to get up some extra shots as he prepares for more playing time tomorrow night.

The past few days have been a whirlwind for the Hawks, and now they must prepare to host the Cleveland Cavaliers tomorrow night in State Farm Arena. Keep it locked in to AllHawks.com as we provide you breaking news and analysis of your Atlanta Hawks.

