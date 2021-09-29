How Kyrie Irving's Drama Benefits Hawks

Last week we discussed how the Philadelphia 76ers ongoing drama with Ben Simmons benefits the Hawks. Now, after a disjointed Media Day in Brooklyn, we're looking at another superstar playing missing significant time.

In August, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio issued an executive order requiring athletes who play in indoor arenas to show proof that they have received at least one vaccine shot.

On the heels of an explosive Rolling Stone article, Kyrie Irving took questions from the media via Zoom. The eccentric point guard asked for privacy and time to "get this cleared up."

Irving, the vice president on the executive committee of the Players Association, will not be allowed in Barclays Center (or Madison Square Garden) until he receives at least one vaccine shot. His aunt told Rolling Stone that he was considering sitting out games as a form of protest. Of course, this debate speaks to a larger issue in the country, and public health is more important than sports.

But speaking strictly from a basketball perspective, if the perennial All-Star point guard misses 41 games, it will upend the superteam the Nets have built - and their loss is the Hawks gain. Last season, the 2-seed Nets finished seven games above the 5-seed Hawks. Irving finished the season with a WS (Win Shares) of 7.4.

Although this is all speculative, it points to a competitive advantage the Hawks have over some of their competitors. Andrew Wiggins is facing the same issue as Irving in San Francisco. The Hawks Southeast Division foes Washington Wizards best player, Bradley Beal, has also been a vocal holdout of getting vaccinated. The same goes for the Orlando Magic's role player Jonathan Isaac.

Since NBA Media Day took place on Monday, there has been lots of hand-wringing over the players refusing to get vaccinated. However, the NBA still remains a leader on this issue as over 90% of its players are vaccinated. Even better, the WNBA is 99% vaccinated.

Kyrie Irving, Andrew Wiggins, Bradley Beal, Jonathan Isaac, and the few remaining NBA players are within their rights to refuse the vaccine. It's just going to hurt their paycheck and their team's winning percentage. Meanwhile, teams that are 100% vaccinated, like the Hawks, have already put this issue behind them and are looking to make a leap this season.

Recommended For You

Behind The Scenes at 2021 Hawks Media Day

Five Takeaways from Hawks Media Day

Recapping Hawks First Preseason Practice

Like SI Hawks on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Hawks news!