How Kyrie Irving's Drama Benefits Hawks

September 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Top StoriesNewsCultureSI.com
Search
Brooklyn Nets Loss is Atlanta Hawks Gain
Publish date:

Brooklyn Nets Loss is Atlanta Hawks Gain

Kyrie Irving's refusal to get vaccinated could alter the Eastern Conference standings.
Author:

© Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Kyrie Irving's refusal to get vaccinated could alter the Eastern Conference standings.

Last week we discussed how the Philadelphia 76ers ongoing drama with Ben Simmons benefits the Hawks. Now, after a disjointed Media Day in Brooklyn, we're looking at another superstar playing missing significant time. 

In August, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio issued an executive order requiring athletes who play in indoor arenas to show proof that they have received at least one vaccine shot.

On the heels of an explosive Rolling Stone article, Kyrie Irving took questions from the media via Zoom. The eccentric point guard asked for privacy and time to "get this cleared up." 

Irving, the vice president on the executive committee of the Players Association, will not be allowed in Barclays Center (or Madison Square Garden) until he receives at least one vaccine shot. His aunt told Rolling Stone that he was considering sitting out games as a form of protest. Of course, this debate speaks to a larger issue in the country, and public health is more important than sports. 

But speaking strictly from a basketball perspective, if the perennial All-Star point guard misses 41 games, it will upend the superteam the Nets have built - and their loss is the Hawks gain. Last season, the 2-seed Nets finished seven games above the 5-seed Hawks. Irving finished the season with a WS (Win Shares) of 7.4. 

Although this is all speculative, it points to a competitive advantage the Hawks have over some of their competitors. Andrew Wiggins is facing the same issue as Irving in San Francisco. The Hawks Southeast Division foes Washington Wizards best player, Bradley Beal, has also been a vocal holdout of getting vaccinated. The same goes for the Orlando Magic's role player Jonathan Isaac.

No image description

Since NBA Media Day took place on Monday, there has been lots of hand-wringing over the players refusing to get vaccinated. However, the NBA still remains a leader on this issue as over 90% of its players are vaccinated. Even better, the WNBA is 99% vaccinated. 

Kyrie Irving, Andrew Wiggins, Bradley Beal, Jonathan Isaac, and the few remaining NBA players are within their rights to refuse the vaccine. It's just going to hurt their paycheck and their team's winning percentage. Meanwhile, teams that are 100% vaccinated, like the Hawks, have already put this issue behind them and are looking to make a leap this season.

Recommended For You

Behind The Scenes at 2021 Hawks Media Day

Five Takeaways from Hawks Media Day

Recapping Hawks First Preseason Practice

Like SI Hawks on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Hawks news!

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) reacts after a call during the second half against the New York Knicks at Barclays Center.
News

How Kyrie Irving's Drama Benefits Hawks

14 seconds ago
A general view of the Atlanta Hawks logo at midcourt before a game between the Hawks and the Milwaukee Bucks at State Farm Arena.
News

First Look at Atlanta Hawks Preseason Practices

19 hours ago
Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan shown at Hawks Media Day held at PC&E.
News

Atlanta Hawks Hosting 10th Annual Coaches Clinic Presented by Adidas

22 hours ago
Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) pictured at Hawks Media Day held at PC&E.
News

Five Biggest Storylines From Hawks Media Day

Sep 28, 2021
Atlanta Hawks forward Cam Reddish (22) pictured at Hawks Media Day held at PC&E.
Culture

Behind The Scenes At Atlanta Hawks Media Day

Sep 27, 2021
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) shown at Hawks Media Day at held at PC&E.
Culture

Five Viral Moments from Hawks Media Day

Sep 27, 2021
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) goes to the basket against Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) during the game at FedExForum.
News

Atlanta Hawks Preseason Preview

Sep 26, 2021
Jalen Johnson (Duke) poses with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as the number twenty overall pick by the Atlanta Hawks in the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft at Barclays Center.
Culture

Hawks Rookie Jalen Johnson Signs New Sneaker Deal

Sep 25, 2021
Atlanta Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk shown during a press conference to introduce Cam Reddish at Emory Sports Medicine Complex.
News

Hawks General Manager Travis Schlenk Answers Key Questions in Preseason Press Conference

Sep 24, 2021