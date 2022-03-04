Skip to main content
Hawks Beat Bulls 130-124

Hawks Beat Bulls 130-124

The Hawks are now 30-32.

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Hawks are now 30-32.

Recap

With 10:00 remaining in the fourth quarter, DeMar DeRozan hit his second straight midrange shot to put the Bulls up 101-94. It felt eerily similar to last Thursday's game in Chicago. The only difference is tonight the Hawks said, "I think not."

Well, they didn't literally say that. Instead, they hit shot after shot aided by a few well-timed defensive stops. Trae Young led the way with 39 points and 13 assists. A few of those dimes went to Bogdan Bogdanovic, who continued his tear with 20 points off the bench.

It was a well-rounded effort from the Hawks. Every started scored in double-digits, and the reserves stepped up in the absence of John Collins and Onyeka Okongwu. The team shot 52.4% from the field and 45% from three.

Meanwhile, the Bulls relied heavily on their big three. DeRozan, Zach LaVine, and Nikola Vucevic scored 22, 22, and 21 points, respectively. They shot 58.6% from the field and a blistering 53.8% from deep. 

However, with no Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso, the Bulls perimeter defense loses its bite. One of the biggest indicators was their inability to stay in front of their man on defense. The Hawks shot 28 free throws compared to the Bulls 7. In the final minute of action, Young reminded defenders that they can't guard him.

Post-Game Interviews

Hawks head coach Nate McMillan said, "We've been talking about finishing, and the last game that we played them in Chicago, after the break, we didn't finish."

McMillan continued, "We talked about not letting Chicago sweep us, and it was just finding a way tonight to get it done. I thought our guys responded in that third and fourth quarter with urgency."

Mar 3, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts after making a three point shot against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at State Farm Arena.

Trae Young celebrates after hitting a game-clinching shot against the Chicago Bulls in Atlanta.

No one was sure if Trae Young would even be able to play tonight after suffering an ankle injury in Boston. "I was thinking about it on the way to the arena. Just understanding, we had a back-to-back too. Just not wanting to mess it up even more."

Young got his ankles taped heavily and used the pregame shootaround to determine if he was good to go. His performance tonight answered that question. His old-school demeanor belies his youth. Early in his career, he would hide injuries. 

"I used to never tell the staff sometimes. There used to be times I would feel pain and not say anything just because I know they are very cautious with guys getting injured and things like that. I've always grown up playing against older guys, and when I get knocked down, my dad was always there to be like, 'Get up, be strong.' I've just always had that mindset, just as a kid. Just being small, maybe it's a mindset that I have. I feel like I can play though pain. I can play through things. Maybe it's a good or bad thing. I had a mindset."

The Hawks are now hopping on a flight to our nation's capital. They face the Wizards tomorrow night in a crucial Southeast Division battle. Check back tomorrow morning for your game day scouting report. In the meantime, keep it locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Bulls at Hawks Photos

Check out these shots from State Farm Arena!
USATSI_17819253 (1)
5
Gallery
5 Images

Stats

Hawks Leaders

Trae Young - 39 PTS, 13 AST

Bogdan Bogdanovic - 20 PTS, 4 REB

De'Andre Hunter - 18 PTS, 3 REB

Bulls Leaders

DeMar DeRozan - 22 PTS, 8 REB

Zach LaVine - 22 PTS, 7 REB

Nikola Vucevic - 21 PTS, 11 REB

Recommended For You

2022-23 Hawks Nike City Edition Uniforms Leaked

Look: Adidas Trae Young 1 'Tie-Dye'

Ranking Hawks Players that Wore Number 2

Mar 3, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) is defended by Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu (12) during the first half at State Farm Arena.
News

Atlanta Hawks Defeat Chicago Bulls 130-124

By Pat Benson35 seconds ago
The Chicago Bulls host the Atlanta Hawks on December 29, 2021.
News

Bulls vs. Hawks: Watch, Listen, Odds

By Pat Benson12 hours ago
Feb 24, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) scores against Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15), left, Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) and Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) at the end of the second half at the United Center.
News

Chicago Bulls at Atlanta Hawks Preview

By Pat Benson13 hours ago
Mar 1, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) makes his way to the bench as they take on the Boston Celtics in the second half at TD Garden.
News

Trae Young Shares His Thoughts on Hawks Playoff Chances

By Pat BensonMar 2, 2022
Mar 1, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) and teammates head to the side line as they take on the Boston Celtics in the second half at TD Garden.
News

Reviewing Five Plays that Cost the Hawks in Boston

By Pat BensonMar 2, 2022
Mar 1, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) makes the basket against the Atlanta Hawks in the second quarter at TD Garden.
News

Boston Celtics Defeat Atlanta Hawks 107-98

By Pat BensonMar 1, 2022
Bob Rathbun (left) with his broadcasting teammate Dominique Wilkins (right)
News

Hawks Announcer Bob Rathbun Upset with TNT

By Pat BensonMar 1, 2022
Jan 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) reacts to a call by referee Tom Washington (49) against the Boston Celtics in the first quarter at State Farm Arena.
News

Hawks Frontcourt Ranked Last in Key Defensive Metric

By Pat BensonMar 1, 2022