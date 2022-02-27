Adidas Trae Young 1 'Tie-Dye' On Foot

Adidas isn't playing fair anymore. If you read this site regularly, you know about the hype surrounding the Adidas Trae Young 1. The first signature shoe of the Atlanta Hawks point guard has been an instant classic. Everything from the technology to the marketing has not missed.

Adidas and Trae Young already have spring fever with the tie-dye colorway. © Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Tonight in Atlanta, Young broke out an unreleased pair called the 'Tie-Dye' colorway. While we are hopeful this beautiful pair of kicks gets a general release, there has not yet been a confirmed release date from the three stripes.

According to Michael Le of Sneaker News, "To ground the louder graphic, the silhouette bathes its exterior overlays in a light cream. The suede toe, eye stays, lace shield, and counter are all bright in said neutral, complementing the midsole unit just below. The webbing-constructed tabs and strings, though, opt for much louder hits of dark and aqua blue, respectively, effectively echoing two of the hues found along the multi-color base."

There have been too many colorways to count at this point. Collabs with rappers and heartfelt tributes to family. Yet, this one might just be my favorite so far. I will be forced to buy this pair with spring right around the corner. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

