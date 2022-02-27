Adidas Trae Young 1 'Tie-Dye' On Foot

Skip to main content
Trae Young Debuts New Colorway of Adidas Shoe

Trae Young Debuts New Colorway of Adidas Shoe

Another banger from Adidas.

© Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Another banger from Adidas.

Adidas isn't playing fair anymore. If you read this site regularly, you know about the hype surrounding the Adidas Trae Young 1. The first signature shoe of the Atlanta Hawks point guard has been an instant classic. Everything from the technology to the marketing has not missed.

Feb 26, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Detailed view of the shoes of Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) against the Toronto Raptors in the second quarter at State Farm Arena.

Adidas and Trae Young already have spring fever with the tie-dye colorway.

Tonight in Atlanta, Young broke out an unreleased pair called the 'Tie-Dye' colorway. While we are hopeful this beautiful pair of kicks gets a general release, there has not yet been a confirmed release date from the three stripes.

According to Michael Le of Sneaker News, "To ground the louder graphic, the silhouette bathes its exterior overlays in a light cream. The suede toe, eye stays, lace shield, and counter are all bright in said neutral, complementing the midsole unit just below. The webbing-constructed tabs and strings, though, opt for much louder hits of dark and aqua blue, respectively, effectively echoing two of the hues found along the multi-color base."

There have been too many colorways to count at this point. Collabs with rappers and heartfelt tributes to family. Yet, this one might just be my favorite so far. I will be forced to buy this pair with spring right around the corner. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Recommended For You

2022-23 Hawks Nike City Edition Uniforms Leaked

New Adidas Trae Young 1 Colorway Available Now

Adidas & Trae Young Honor Black Excellence

Feb 26, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Detailed view of the shoes of Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) against the Toronto Raptors in the second quarter at State Farm Arena.
Culture

Adidas Trae Young 1 'Tie-Dye' On Foot

By Pat Benson
just now
Jan 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) drives against Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) during the second half at State Farm Arena.
News

Raptors at Hawks: Watch, Stream, Listen, Odds

By Pat Benson
11 hours ago
Feb 4, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) sets up to shoot a basket as Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) closes in during the first half at Scotiabank Arena.
News

Raptors at Hawks Preview: Pushin' Panic

By Pat Benson
11 hours ago
Feb 24, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) scores against Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15), left, Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) and Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) at the end of the second half at the United Center.
News

Breaking Down Five Plays from Hawks Loss to Bulls

By Pat Benson
Feb 25, 2022
Feb 24, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) argues for a foul with referee Marc Davis (8) during the first half against the Atlanta Hawks at the United Center.
News

Bulls Beat Hawks 112-108

By Pat Benson
Feb 24, 2022
The Atlanta Hawks logo is shown before a MLK day game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Martin Luther King Day.
News

Atlanta Hawks Hosting HBCU Night Presented by Chase

By Pat Benson
Feb 24, 2022
Dec 27, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) works against the defense of Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) during the first half at State Farm Arena.
News

Hawks at Bulls: Watch, Listen, Odds

By Pat Benson
Feb 24, 2022
DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls play the Atlanta Hawks again on December 29, 2021.
News

Hawks at Bulls Preview: Hawks Fly into Windy City

By Pat Benson
Feb 24, 2022