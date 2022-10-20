Atlanta Hawks Beat Houston Rockets 117-107

Hawks Beat Rockets in Season Opener
Summary
The Atlanta Hawks started the season with a bang for the second straight year. The Hawks defeated the Houston Rockets 117-107 in front of an energized State Farm Arena crowd.
Every fan wanted to see the official debut of the Hawks All-Star backcourt, and they were not disappointed. Trae Young and Dejounte Murray both notched double-doubles.
Even better, the two point guards elevated their teammates. John Collins led the Hawks with 24 points and eight rebounds. De'Andre Hunter poured in an efficient 22 points. With the exception of Clint Capela, every starter scored 20+ points.
While Capela did not make much noise in tonight's game, his backup did. Onyeka Okongwu tallied 13 points and nine rebounds in 21 minutes of action.
The Hawks did a good job of limiting turnovers but got dominated on the boards. That will surely be a point of emphasis for head coach Nate McMillan going forward.
Both teams shot the ball poorly. However, there was no shortage of highlights. The young Rockets team uncorked several highlight dunks in the first half. Fresh off a new contract, Kevin Porter Jr. led the way with 21 points and seven assists.
The Hawks are back in action on Friday night. Top draft pick Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic make the trip up I-75 North to visit their Southeastern Division rival.
Stats
Hawks Leaders
John Collins - 24 PTS, 8 REB
Trae Young - 23 PTS, 13 REB
De'Andre Hunter - 22 PTS, 3 REB
Rockets Leaders
Kevin Porter Jr. - 21 PTS, 7 REB
Jabari Smith Jr. - 17 PTS, 7 REB
Jalen Green - 16 PTS, 5 REB
