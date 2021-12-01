Nate McMillan Not Coaching Atlanta Hawks Tonight

The pandemic is still far from over. Today was another reminder of that in the NBA. Around noon, the Atlanta Hawks official twitter account sent out a series of tweets explaining that Head Coach Nate McMillan would be away from the team tonight.

Sarah K. Spencer of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution added some additional context to the rapidly developing situation:

This will be Chris Jent's first game as an NBA head coach since he was the interim for the Orlando Magic at the end of the 2004-05 season. However, this game will not count towards his own coaching record. If the Hawks win, it will be McMillan's 700th career coaching victory.

At this time, no players are affected by the potential exposure. Stay locked into AllHawks.com as we learn more about this fluid situation.

Recommended For You

Injuries Imperil Hawks Playoffs Hopes

Trae Young Recreates 'Miller Time' in Pacers Jersey

Behind the Scenes at NBA Media Day

Like SI Hawks on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Hawks news!