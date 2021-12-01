Skip to main content
    • December 1, 2021
    Hawks Coach Nate McMillan Out Tonight
    Publish date:

    Hawks Coach Nate McMillan Out Tonight

    Chris Jent will be the head coach as the Hawks take on the Pacers.
    Author:

    © Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

    Chris Jent will be the head coach as the Hawks take on the Pacers.

    The pandemic is still far from over. Today was another reminder of that in the NBA. Around noon, the Atlanta Hawks official twitter account sent out a series of tweets explaining that Head Coach Nate McMillan would be away from the team tonight.

    Sarah K. Spencer of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution added some additional context to the rapidly developing situation:

    This will be Chris Jent's first game as an NBA head coach since he was the interim for the Orlando Magic at the end of the 2004-05 season. However, this game will not count towards his own coaching record. If the Hawks win, it will be McMillan's 700th career coaching victory. 

    At this time, no players are affected by the potential exposure. Stay locked into AllHawks.com as we learn more about this fluid situation.

    Injuries Imperil Hawks Playoffs Hopes

    Trae Young Recreates 'Miller Time' in Pacers Jersey

    Behind the Scenes at NBA Media Day

    Like SI Hawks on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Hawks news!

    Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan during the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half at State Farm Arena.
    News

    Nate McMillan Not Coaching Atlanta Hawks Tonight

    21 seconds ago
    Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) dribbles the ball in the third quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
    News

    Hawks vs. Pacers: Everything You Must Know

    7 hours ago
    Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers guard Aaron Holiday (3) defends in the third quarter at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
    News

    Hawks vs. Pacers Preview: First Test for Role Players

    7 hours ago
    Recording artist Waka Flocka Flame in attendance during the second half of the MLS Eastern Conference Championship between the Atlanta United and the New York Red Bulls at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
    Culture

    Hawks Announce Streetwear Collaboration with Waka Flocka Flame

    Nov 30, 2021
    Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) sits on the bench prior to the game against the Milwaukee Bucks during game three of the Eastern Conference Finals for the 2021 NBA Playoffs at State Farm Arena.
    News

    Trae Young Reacts to League Award

    Nov 30, 2021
    Atlanta Hawks forward Cam Reddish (22) looks on in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center.
    News

    Latest News on Cam Reddish Wrist Injury

    Nov 29, 2021
    Atlanta Hawks forward Solomon Hill (18) dribbles the ball during the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum
    News

    Atlanta Hawks Depth Imperiled by Injuries

    Nov 29, 2021
    New York Knicks guard Alec Burks (18) tries to get past Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) during the first quarter at State Farm Arena.
    News

    Knicks Beat Hawks in Slugfest 99-90

    Nov 27, 2021