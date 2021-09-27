September 27, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Top StoriesNewsCultureSI.com
Search
Behind The Scenes At 2021 NBA Media Day
Publish date:

Behind The Scenes At 2021 NBA Media Day

This is what it's really like to attend the annual event.
Author:

© Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

This is what it's really like to attend the annual event.

For the first time since September 2019, the league kicked off the preseason with NBA Media Day. For fans new to this, Media Day is where teams convene for official photos before sitting down for individual press conferences with media members. For the players, it's like the first day of school. For basketball nerds like myself, it's our version of the Met Gala.

Thankfully, I was able to attend the event and live-tweet most of it. But social media doesn't do it justice. So what's it like to attend NBA Media Day? It's always equally entertaining, informative, and challenging. Below, I'll explain why that's the case.

Thanks to my OCD, I arrived an hour early and beat most of the team to the event. In fact, while I was looking for parking, I was blinded by John Collins jewelry as he walked across the street. After checking in with the Hawks PR staff, media members grab a seat and chat with their colleagues. Not long after, players begin trickling in one by one. 

After the Hawks players throw on their brand new Nike Statement Uniforms (with a special diamond Jordan Brand logo commemorating the NBA's 75th anniversary), they take the podium one at a time. Questions often cover injuries and summer workouts, so I tried to dig deeper and ask off-the-court questions. But the whole time, you're juggling your notes, questions and trying to document all of the players' answers.

The mood throughout the venue was upbeat and spirited. Players and media members were happy to be back. Basketballs are bouncing, cameras are flashing, players are laughing, and it feels a little bit like the pre-pandemic times.

No image description

After about an hour under the bright lights, the final player exits the podium, and the event begins to wind down. #TrueToAtlanta, parking was a challenge, and luckily, I avoided bumping into Bob Rathbun's car as I narrowly escaped my spot on the street. 

Kudos to the NBA and the Atlanta Hawks organization for pulling off this event. It could not have been easy to do during a pandemic. Hopefully, you enjoyed the peek behind the scenes from 2021 NBA Media Day in Atlanta, Georgia. Keep it locked in here as we continue to unpack the plethora of new information we learned today.

Recommended For You

Five Funniest Moments from NBA Media Day

Hawks 2021-22 Preseason Preview

General Manager Travis Schlenk Answers Questions in Preseason Press Conference

Like SI Hawks on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Hawks news!

Atlanta Hawks forward Cam Reddish (22) pictured at Hawks Media Day held at PC&E.
Culture

Behind The Scenes At Atlanta Hawks Media Day

21 seconds ago
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) shown at Hawks Media Day at held at PC&E.
Culture

Five Viral Moments from Hawks Media Day

10 minutes ago
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) goes to the basket against Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) during the game at FedExForum.
News

Atlanta Hawks Preseason Preview

Sep 26, 2021
Jalen Johnson (Duke) poses with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as the number twenty overall pick by the Atlanta Hawks in the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft at Barclays Center.
Culture

Hawks Rookie Jalen Johnson Signs New Sneaker Deal

Sep 25, 2021
Atlanta Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk shown during a press conference to introduce Cam Reddish at Emory Sports Medicine Complex.
News

Hawks General Manager Travis Schlenk Answers Key Questions in Preseason Press Conference

Sep 24, 2021
Trae Young lacing up the ICEE Cotton Candy colorway of the Adidas Trae Young 1
Culture

Trae Young and Adidas Officially Unveil Signature Shoe and Apparel

Sep 24, 2021
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) flexes his muscle after making a basket against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during the second half at the Smoothie King Center.
News

Three Potential Trade Targets the Atlanta Hawks Must Avoid

Sep 24, 2021
Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) dunks in the first quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at State Farm Arena.
Culture

Looking Back at John Collins Greatest Plays with Atlanta Hawks

Sep 23, 2021
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball runs the offense against the Washington Wizards in the second half at Spectrum Center.
News

Scouting Report On Atlanta Hawks Southeast Division Opponents

Sep 22, 2021