Hawks Win 7 Straight. Ja Morant Injured

    • November 27, 2021
    Hawks Destroy Grizzlies 132-100. Ja Morant Suffers Injury
    The Hawks won their seventh straight game.
    © Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

    The Hawks were absolutely dominant tonight. Trae Young, John Collins, and Clint Capela combined for 74 points on 75% shooting. The team shot X% from deep and outscored the Grizzlies in the paint 64-46. The Hawks have now won seven consecutive games.

    Yes, the Hawks accrued plenty of highlights, but I'm burying the most important story of the night. The Grizzlies point guard and face of the franchise, Ja Morant, left the game in the first quarter with a lower-body injury. Check out the video below.

    Morant returned to the bench in the second half but his face was barely visible. He wore a black hoodie draped over his eyes, almost meeting his black KN95 mask. 

    Morant's injury sucked the air out of FedExForum tonight. The Grizzlies fell behind by 40 points late in the third quarter and cleared their bench early in the fourth quarter. The Hawks played their entire roster and were able to get some much-needed rest on the first night of a back-to-back.

    The Hawks (11-9) are back home tomorrow night as they host the New York Knicks (10-9). This will be the first time the two teams have played since their contentious (yet lopsided) playoff series last June. Stay locked into AllHawks.com as keep you updated with breaking news and analysis.

    Hawks Stats Leaders

    Trae Young - 31 PTS, 10 AST

    Clint Capela - 23 PTS, 17 REB

    John Collins - 21 PTS, 8 REB

    Grizzlies Stats Leaders

    John Konchar - 17 PTS, 5 REB

    Jaren Jackson, Jr. - 14 PTS, 5 REB

    Dillon Brooks - 12 PTS, 5 AST

    Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) works around Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyus Jones (21) in the first half at FedExForum.
