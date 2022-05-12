Travis Schlenk Receives Zero Votes for NBA Executive of the Year

Today it was announced that Memphis Grizzlies general manager Zach Kleiman won the 2022 NBA Executive of the Year award. The prestigious league honor goes to the best general manager or team president for the regular season. Check out Ian Begley's tweet below for a voting breakdown.

As you can see in the tweet above, 18 team executives received at least one vote. Unfortunately, Atlanta Hawks team president Travis Schlenk was one of the 12 executives to not get a single vote cast in their name. This is obviously not a great look for any organization, especially one that was considered to have the NBA's best young core back in October.

But as everyone hoops fan knows, the Hawks underperformed this season. They barely survived the Play-In Tournament, squeaked into the Eastern Conference Playoffs as an 8-seed, and lost a lopsided 5-game series to Miami Heat in the first round.

Given the Hawks failure to improve the roster before the season and at the trade deadline, I have to agree with the voter's decision. Two weeks ago, I gave Schlenk a 'B' for his season grade. His overall evaluation was lifted thanks to how he handled the Covid wave that swept through the Hawks locker room in late December and early January.

The good news for Schlenk (and head coach Nate McMillan) is that the team owner still believes in them. Despite saying the Hawks organization was complacent at all levels, Tony Ressler reiterated his confidence in his front office and coaching staff.

Even though the Hawks didn't get any love for the Executive of the Year Award, there will be more announcements regarding additional league awards coming soon. Additionally, the 2022 NBA Draft is next month, followed up by free agency. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

