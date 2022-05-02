2021-22 Atlanta Hawks Reviews: Travis Schlenk

The Hawks dropped six of their first seven games in January, which prompted Travis Schlenk to give a blistering interview on 92.9 FM The Game. One week after the Schlenk dropped the diss track, he finally cut bait on Cam Reddish.

Despite serious negotiations with the Boston Celtics, San Antonio Spurs, and most notably, the Philadelphia 76ers, the Hawks let the trade deadline pass without adding anything to their team. To make matters worse, most of the Eastern Conference used the trade deadline as an opportunity to reload before making a playoff push.

Schlenk explained that the team was on a hot streak, and he still believed in them. "We know this group has the ability to be successful, as we saw last year. And we want to give them that opportunity to prove it to the world they can do it again."

Of course, no trade is better than a bad trade (hence the grade). But for a team that was within reach of the NBA Finals to punt on the following trade deadline is unacceptable. The Hawks cannot afford to let another opportunity slip away this offseason.