Atlanta Hawks Hire New Assistant Coach

Every NBA team is working on finalizing its rosters before the start of training camp. The Atlanta Hawks are no different. Over the past week, they have made multiple roster moves which we covered in yesterday's training camp preview.

In addition to signing new players, the Hawks are adding new coaches. Yesterday, Ashton Gibbs announced that he is joining the Hawks organization as an assistant coach on the College Park Skyhawks.

Gibbs was a standout in college. The point guard played four seasons for the Pitt Panthers from 2008-2012, earning All-Big East honors twice and being named the 2009-10 Big East Most Improved Player.

Following his collegiate career, Gibbs played for the Brooklyn Nets summer league team before playing professional overseas until 2018. Since the end of his playing career, the 32-year-old has built a reputation as a coach with skills in developing guards.

The Hawks organization has a productive offseason and shows no signs of slowing down. Training camp begins in one week. Stick with AllHawks.com as we prepare for the 2022-23 NBA season.

Recommended For You

Hawks Invite Fans to Open Practice

Hawks New Jerseys Appear Online