Updated Atlanta Hawks Depth Chart & Training Camp Preview

In just over a week, the Atlanta Hawks preseason will officially begin. Luckily for fans, Atlanta's front office has been hard at work all summer. But team president Travis Schlenk and general manager Landry Fields have been especially busy as of late.

Over the past week, the front office waived Two-Way guard Chaundee Brown Jr., signed Jarrett Culver, and almost completed filling out the team's training camp roster. Below are our latest depth chart projections as we near the start of the 2022-23 NBA season.

Projected Atlanta Hawks Depth Chart

PG SG SF PF C Dejounte Murray Trae Young De'Andre Hunter John Collins Clint Capela Aaron Holiday Bogdan Bogdanovic Justin Holiday Jalen Johnson Onyeka Okongwu Trent Forrest* Tyrese Martin Moe Harkless Frank Kaminsky Jarrett Culver* AJ Griffin

NBA teams can carry 20 players into training camp. However, they must chisel the roster down to no more than 15 players by the start of the regular season, plus two Two-Way contracts.

Currently, the Hawks have 14 players on full contracts, and both Two-Way roster spots are filled. So barring a surprise, the final roster is seemingly set in stone. But that does not mean there is not vital work to be done during training camp.

Training Camp Preview

Last night, the Hawks signed Malik Ellison to an Exhibit 10 contract (essentially a training camp deal). Ellison is a 26-year-old shooting guard who played last season for the Hawks G League affiliate, the College Park Skyhawks.

Ellison is now the third player signed to a training camp deal, joining 26-year-old power forward Chris Silva and 23-year-old point guard Tyson Etienne. The Hawks roster now sits at 19 players. The team has room for one more player before they enter training camp.

Position Battles

The three players signed to Exhibit 10 contracts will likely end up playing for the Skyhawks in the upcoming season. But that does not mean they do not have plenty of reasons to compete.

Additionally, there are several new faces on the Hawks roster that are competing for playing time. Last week, we previewed the battle for the role of backup power forward.

Head coach Nate McMillan and his staff have the difficult job of making all the new pieces work together. Last season, a team very familiar with itself stumbled out of the gates and never recovered. This year, there are eight new players on the roster who must gel in a hurry.

Bottom Line

The Atlanta Hawks roster is essentially set as the team prepares for the 2022-23 NBA season. However, there is still important work to be done during training camp, which starts on Saturday, September 24. Stick with AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

