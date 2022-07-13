Hawks, State Farm Arena Hire New Chief Innovation & Technology Officer

Skip to main content
Hawks, State Farm Arena Hire Kim Rometo as Chief Innovation & Technology Officer

Yesterday the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena announced that Kimberly (Kim) Rometo has been hired as Senior Vice President, Chief Innovation and Technology Officer. In her new role, Rometo will oversee the technology department of both the Hawks and State Farm Arena with a focus on its staff, technology infrastructure and information systems. In addition, she will focus on helping the organization identify and execute impactful technology category partnerships and bolster the organization’s industry-leading sustainability efforts. She will report directly to Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Joel Browning.

Rometo came to the Hawks after completing three seasons with the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium as Senior Vice President & Chief Information Officer, where she was responsible for managing and directing the technology initiatives and strategic direction of information technology. During her first season with the Dolphins, she led data center modernization and cyber security hardening efforts in preparation for hosting Super Bowl LIV, for which she was nominated as a 2020 South Florida Business Journal 40 Under 40 Honoree. In her second season, she helped open the Baptist Health Training Complex and played a role in conducting innovation efforts during COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. In her third season, Rometo led the technology efforts for the inaugural Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix, which earned her the SouthFloridaCIO 2022 CIO of the Year® Enterprise ORBIE® Award.

“Returning to Atlanta to work for the Hawks and State Farm Arena is an incredible opportunity,” said Rometo. “I am thrilled to lead this team who prioritizes its southern hospitality, inclusivity and customer centricity to help us deliver a world-class experience for our fans and our partners.”

Prior to the Miami Dolphins, Rometo was with AmericasMart Atlanta for 14 years holding various technology positions during her tenure. She was responsible for developing and activating tools that enabled AmericasMart’s digital transformation. For this work, she was recognized as a 2018 Women in Technology (WIT) Women of the Year Awards Honoree. Rometo started her career with AT&T in the reputable management training solution sales program.

“We are excited to welcome Kim Rometo to our organization,” said Joel Browning, EVP and CFO for the Hawks and State Farm Arena. “We believe that Kim will strengthen the organization’s technology strategy to ensure that we continue to deliver industry-leading experience for our fans both locally and around the globe.”

In Oct. 2021, Rometo was a founding member of Chief in Miami, a private network built to drive more women into positions of power and keep them there. Chief is the only organization specifically designed for senior women leaders to strengthen their leadership journey, cross-pollinate ideas across industries and effect change from the top down.

Rometo earned her master’s degree in information and telecommunication systems at Ohio University and Bachelor of Science in Communication. She serves on the Ohio University J. Warren McClure School of Emerging Communication Technologies Advisory Board. 

