Hawks vs. Timberwolves: Everything You Must Know

    • December 6, 2021
    Hawks vs. Timberwolves: Watch, Listen, Stream, Odds
    Publish date:

    The T'Wolves (11-12) host the Hawks (12-12).
    Author:

    © Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

    Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. This is shaping up to be a great divisional rivalry for years to come. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.

    Game Details

    Atlanta Hawks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

    Date: Monday, December 6, 2021

    Time: 8:00 PM EST

    Location: Target Center

    How to Watch

    Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South

    Timberwolves Broadcast: Bally Sports North

    Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

    How to Listen

    Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game

    Timberwolves Listen: Timberwolves Radio Network

    Odds

    Spread: Hawks +2

    Moneyline: ATL +110, MIN -133

    Total O/U: 221.5

    *Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

    Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) while defended by Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jarred Vanderbilt (8) during the first quarter at Target Center.
