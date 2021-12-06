Hawks vs. Timberwolves: Everything You Must Know

Hawks vs. Timberwolves: Watch, Listen, Stream, Odds
Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. This is shaping up to be a great divisional rivalry for years to come. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.
Game Details
Atlanta Hawks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
Date: Monday, December 6, 2021
Time: 8:00 PM EST
Location: Target Center
How to Watch
Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South
Timberwolves Broadcast: Bally Sports North
How to Listen
Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game
Timberwolves Listen: Timberwolves Radio Network
Odds
Spread: Hawks +2
Moneyline: ATL +110, MIN -133
Total O/U: 221.5
*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook
