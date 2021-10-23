Hawks vs. Cavaliers: Everything You Must Know

Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Despite it being October, this is an important game for both teams. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.

Game Details

Atlanta Hawks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Date: Saturday, October 23, 2021

Time: 6:00 PM EST

Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

How to Watch

Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South

Cavaliers Broadcast: Bally Sports Ohio

Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

How to Listen

Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game

Cavaliers Listen: First Energy Cavaliers Radio Network Coverage

Odds

Spread: Hawks -8

Moneyline: ATL -350, CLE +275

Total O/U: 222.5

*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

