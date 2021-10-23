Hawks vs. Cavaliers: Everything You Must Know

Hawks vs. Cavaliers: How to Watch, Stream,& Odds
Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Despite it being October, this is an important game for both teams. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.
Game Details
Atlanta Hawks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
Date: Saturday, October 23, 2021
Time: 6:00 PM EST
Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
How to Watch
Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South
Cavaliers Broadcast: Bally Sports Ohio
Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!
How to Listen
Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game
Cavaliers Listen: First Energy Cavaliers Radio Network Coverage
Odds
Spread: Hawks -8
Moneyline: ATL -350, CLE +275
Total O/U: 222.5
*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook
