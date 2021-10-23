Hawks vs. Cavaliers: Everything You Must Know

    • October 23, 2021
    Hawks vs. Cavaliers: How to Watch, Stream,& Odds

    © Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

    Publish date:

    The Cavs shaky defense will be tested on Saturday evening.
    Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Despite it being October, this is an important game for both teams. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.

    Game Details

    Atlanta Hawks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

    Date: Saturday, October 23, 2021

    Time: 6:00 PM EST

    Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

    How to Watch

    Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South

    Cavaliers Broadcast: Bally Sports Ohio

    Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

    How to Listen

    Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game

    Cavaliers Listen: First Energy Cavaliers Radio Network Coverage

    Odds

    Spread: Hawks -8

    Moneyline: ATL -350, CLE +275

    Total O/U: 222.5

    *Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

    Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) is guarded by Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton (2) during the second half at State Farm Arena.
