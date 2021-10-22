Atlanta Hawks Players Battling For Best Dressed

    • October 22, 2021
    Battle for Best Dressed Begins for Hawks Players

    Battle for Best Dressed Begins for Hawks Players

    The Hawks look good on and off the court.
    #WeMove became a mantra for the Atlanta Hawks last season as the underdog unit continued to upset higher-seeded teams in the playoffs. The Hawks roster is a tight-knit family that will not let anything come in between them. Well, except for one thing, they disagree on who among them is the best dressed.

    Earlier this week the Hawks social media team asked the players who they believed had the most style. Their answers did not disappoint. Check out the hilarious video below.

    All NBA fans know about the battle of tunnel 'fits. Before the players take the court, they have to take the tunnel in the best and sometimes most outlandish outfits. Throughout the season, I'll cover and provide periodic rankings of the Hawks player's fashion choices. Here are our first four players of the season thanks to the Hawks social media team.

    Trae Young's shirt was a hit with fans last night. The media asked him about the message and he reiterated his love for the city and the team. The company that made the shirt is called ATL Alumni.

    Kevin 'Red Velvet' Huerter looked extra smooth in a limited-edition jersey that paid homage to the Atlanta rap duo 'Outkast'. The jersey was part of a collaboration with the NBA, Bleacher Report, and Mitchell & Ness.

    No image description

    As always, Cam Reddish went all out. I'm not sure about the Nike shoes or the pants, but his top is a Chinatown Market UV Smiley Basketball Hoody which is currently sold out in most places. Bogdan Bogdanovic always does more with less. He lets his game do the talking. Hats off to 'Bogi' for his low-key dapper look. 

    Of course, this wasn't everyone, but it's still early in the season. We will keep you updated on all of the Hawks player's fashion choices throughout the year. In the meantime, sound off on Twitter or Facebook and let us know who you think had the best tunnel fit for the first game of the season.

    Like SI Hawks on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Hawks news!

