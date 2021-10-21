Atlanta Hawks vs. Dallas Mavericks: Everything You Must Know

Hawks vs. Mavericks: How to Watch, Stream, & Odds
Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Dallas Mavericks. There are many intriguing storylines following the Hawks as they start the new season. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.
Game Details
Dallas Mavericks vs. Atlanta Hawks
Date: Thursday, October 21, 2021
Time: 7:30 PM EST
Location: State Farm Arena
How to Watch
National TV Broadcast: TNT
How to Listen
Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game
Heat Listen: 97.1 FM The Eagle
Odds
Spread: Hawks -2.5
Moneyline: ATL -143, MIA +120
Total O/U: 224.5
*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook
