    • October 21, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Top StoriesNewsCultureSI.com
    Search
    Hawks vs. Mavericks: How to Watch, Stream, & Odds

    © Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

    Publish date:

    Hawks vs. Mavericks: How to Watch, Stream, & Odds

    The Atlanta Hawks begin the 2021-22 season by hosting the Dallas Mavericks in a nationally televised game.
    Author:

    Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Dallas Mavericks. There are many intriguing storylines following the Hawks as they start the new season. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.

    Game Details

    Dallas Mavericks vs. Atlanta Hawks

    Date: Thursday, October 21, 2021

    Time: 7:30 PM EST

    Location: State Farm Arena

    How to Watch

    National TV Broadcast: TNT

    Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

    How to Listen

    Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game

    No image description

    Heat Listen: 97.1 FM The Eagle

    Odds

    Spread: Hawks -2.5

    Moneyline: ATL -143, MIA +120

    Total O/U: 224.5

    *Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

    Hawks vs. Mavericks Scouting Report

    Trae Young Recreates 'Miller Time' in Pacers Jersey

    Adidas Promo for Trae Young Eerily Similar to Old Kobe Bryant Commercial

    Like SI Hawks on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Hawks news!

    Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) talks with Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) after the game at the American Airlines Center.
    News

    Atlanta Hawks vs. Dallas Mavericks: Everything You Must Know

    14 seconds ago
    Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) defends against Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) during the first quarter at the American Airlines Center.
    News

    Atlanta Hawks vs. Dallas Mavericks Preview

    34 minutes ago
    Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) wearing jersey number 8 to start the game to honor the memory of former NBA player Kobe Bryant holds the ball for 8 seconds at the start of the game against the Washington Wizards at State Farm Arena.
    News

    Adidas Trae Young Video Similar to Kobe Bryant Commercial

    18 hours ago
    The NBA 75th Anniversary logo on a backboard at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
    News

    Multiple Hawks Legends Named to NBA Top 75 Players

    21 hours ago
    The Atlanta Hawks are teaming up with State Farm for 'Good Neighbor Giveback' Campaign in 2021-22 NBA Season.
    Culture

    Atlanta Hawks, State Farm Plan 'Good Neighbor Giveback' Campaign

    Oct 20, 2021
    Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) during game five in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden
    News

    Trae Young Recreates Classic Reggie Miller Moment

    Oct 19, 2021
    Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) pictured at Hawks Media Day held at PC&E.
    News

    Kevin Huerter Speaks Out On New Contract Extension

    Oct 19, 2021
    The Atlanta Hawks led by Trae Young and John Collins must battle rivals for another trip to the Eastern Conference Finals.
    News

    2021-22 Regular Season, Playoff Predictions for Atlanta Hawks

    Oct 19, 2021
    Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter playing against the Sacramento Kings
    News

    Kevin Huerter and Atlanta Hawks Agree On Contract Extension

    Oct 18, 2021