Comparing the 2021-22 Hawks to Previous Teams

How the 2021-22 Hawks Rank with Previous Teams

Putting this season is perspective.

© Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

The Hawks have a rich history. Before arriving in Atlanta in 1968, the team had previously called St. Louis, Milwaukee, and Tri-Cities home. The team has completed 73 seasons and has a cumulative regular season record of 2,850-2,923. Their average wins per season are 39 games.

We all remember the 2014-15 Hawks that went 60-22, and as much as we try, we can't forget the franchise-worst 2004-05 team that went 13-69. So, where does the current squad rank in the pantheon of Hawks history? Four other squads tie for the 27th-best record, and all had similar results in the postseason.

Comparable Hawks Teams

2021-22 Hawks

Feb 6, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) and forward Danilo Gallinari (8) and forward John Collins (20) walk back on to the court during the second half against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center.

Record: 43-39

Coach: Nate McMillan

General Manager: Travis Schlenk

Results: 9th Seed. Lost 1-4 in Eastern Conference First Round (1-4) to Miami Heat.

2016-2017 Hawks

Dennis Schroder (17) of the Atlanta Hawk and Dwight Howard (8) head back to the bench in the third quarter at an NBA game against the Toronto Raptors at Air Canada Centre. Raptors won 128-86.

Record: 43-39

Coach: Mike Budenholzer

General Manager: Mike Budenholzer

Results: 5th Seed. Lost in Eastern Conference First Round (2-4) versus Washington Wizards.

1992-1993 Hawks

Feb 18, 1993; Phoenix, AZ, USA; FILE PHOTO; Phoenix Suns forward Charles Barkley (34) battles for a rebound between Atlanta Hawks forward Dominigue Wilkins (21) and Kevin Willis (42) at America West Arena.

Record: 43-39

Coach: Bob Weiss

General Manager: Pete Babcock

Results: 7th Seed. Lost in Eastern Conference First Round (0-3) versus Chicago Bulls.

1990-1991 Hawks

Feb 4, 1988; Seattle, WA, USA: FILE PHOTO; Atlanta Hawks forward Dominique Wilkins (21) prior to the game against the Seattle Supersonics at the Center Coliseum.

Record: 43-39

Coach: Bob Weiss

General Manager: Pete Babcock

Results: 6th Seed. Lost in Eastern Conference First Round (2-3) versus Detroit Pistons.

1982-1983 Hawks

Atlanta Hawks head coach Kevin Loughery at The Omni.

Record: 43-39

Coach: Kevin Loughery

General Manager: Stan Kasten

Results: 6th Seed. Lost in Eastern Conference First Round (1-2) versus Boston Celtics.

Although it wasn't the season the Hawks had hoped for, they are among solid company. Hopefully, a productive offseason will make the team even more competitive in the 2022-23 season. As always, stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com.

