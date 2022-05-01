Comparing the 2021-22 Hawks to Previous Teams

The Hawks have a rich history. Before arriving in Atlanta in 1968, the team had previously called St. Louis, Milwaukee, and Tri-Cities home. The team has completed 73 seasons and has a cumulative regular season record of 2,850-2,923. Their average wins per season are 39 games.

We all remember the 2014-15 Hawks that went 60-22, and as much as we try, we can't forget the franchise-worst 2004-05 team that went 13-69. So, where does the current squad rank in the pantheon of Hawks history? Four other squads tie for the 27th-best record, and all had similar results in the postseason.

Comparable Hawks Teams 2021-22 Hawks © Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Record: 43-39 Coach: Nate McMillan General Manager: Travis Schlenk Results: 9th Seed. Lost 1-4 in Eastern Conference First Round (1-4) to Miami Heat. 2016-2017 Hawks Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports Record: 43-39 Coach: Mike Budenholzer General Manager: Mike Budenholzer Results: 5th Seed. Lost in Eastern Conference First Round (2-4) versus Washington Wizards. 1992-1993 Hawks USA TODAY Sports Record: 43-39 Coach: Bob Weiss General Manager: Pete Babcock Results: 7th Seed. Lost in Eastern Conference First Round (0-3) versus Chicago Bulls. 1990-1991 Hawks © USA TODAY Sports Record: 43-39 Coach: Bob Weiss General Manager: Pete Babcock Results: 6th Seed. Lost in Eastern Conference First Round (2-3) versus Detroit Pistons. 1982-1983 Hawks Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sport Record: 43-39 Coach: Kevin Loughery General Manager: Stan Kasten Results: 6th Seed. Lost in Eastern Conference First Round (1-2) versus Boston Celtics.

Although it wasn't the season the Hawks had hoped for, they are among solid company. Hopefully, a productive offseason will make the team even more competitive in the 2022-23 season. As always, stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com.

Recommended For You

Hawks Offseason Preview: Roster, Depth Chart, Salary Cap

Hawks 2021-22 Season Autopsy