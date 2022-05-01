Comparing the 2021-22 Hawks to Previous Teams

How the 2021-22 Hawks Rank with Previous Teams
The Hawks have a rich history. Before arriving in Atlanta in 1968, the team had previously called St. Louis, Milwaukee, and Tri-Cities home. The team has completed 73 seasons and has a cumulative regular season record of 2,850-2,923. Their average wins per season are 39 games.
We all remember the 2014-15 Hawks that went 60-22, and as much as we try, we can't forget the franchise-worst 2004-05 team that went 13-69. So, where does the current squad rank in the pantheon of Hawks history? Four other squads tie for the 27th-best record, and all had similar results in the postseason.
Comparable Hawks Teams
2021-22 Hawks
Record: 43-39
Coach: Nate McMillan
General Manager: Travis Schlenk
Results: 9th Seed. Lost 1-4 in Eastern Conference First Round (1-4) to Miami Heat.
2016-2017 Hawks
Record: 43-39
Coach: Mike Budenholzer
General Manager: Mike Budenholzer
Results: 5th Seed. Lost in Eastern Conference First Round (2-4) versus Washington Wizards.
1992-1993 Hawks
Record: 43-39
Coach: Bob Weiss
General Manager: Pete Babcock
Results: 7th Seed. Lost in Eastern Conference First Round (0-3) versus Chicago Bulls.
1990-1991 Hawks
Record: 43-39
Coach: Bob Weiss
General Manager: Pete Babcock
Results: 6th Seed. Lost in Eastern Conference First Round (2-3) versus Detroit Pistons.
1982-1983 Hawks
Record: 43-39
Coach: Kevin Loughery
General Manager: Stan Kasten
Results: 6th Seed. Lost in Eastern Conference First Round (1-2) versus Boston Celtics.
Although it wasn't the season the Hawks had hoped for, they are among solid company. Hopefully, a productive offseason will make the team even more competitive in the 2022-23 season. As always, stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com.
