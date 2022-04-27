Despite saying all the right things publicly, McMillan allowed bad habits to take root early in the season. Apathetic attitudes gave way to early losses. While Clint Capela later admitted that the team lacked enthusiasm, it's Trae Young's comments from November 4 that hung around the Hawks necks all season.

After falling to the Utah Jazz 116-98, Young told the media, "I think guys are learning that. We're no longer the hunters. It's regular season. I'm not going to lie, it's a lot more boring than the playoffs. You got to find that motivation to play like the playoffs."

To make matters worse, De'Andre Hunter went down with a wrist injury and would miss 26 games. So now the team was without both Hunter and Onyeka Okongwu who was recovering from an offseason shoulder surgery.

As a sign of the up-and-down times to come, the Hawks dropped six straight games before winning 7 consecutive contests in late November. Right on cue, the streak ended with a disappointing home loss to the Knicks.