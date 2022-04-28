Key Offseason Dates for Atlanta Hawks

Skip to main content
Important Offseason Dates for Atlanta Hawks

Mark your calendars for these crucial dates.

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

After entering the 2021-22 season with their heads in the clouds, the Atlanta Hawks got bounced out of the playoffs in an embarrassing fashion. Now the organization faces a make-or-break offseason. Below are key dates you need to know.

Key Offseason Dates

NBA Draft Lottery 2022 - May 17

May 15, 2018; Chicago, IL, USA; Atlanta Hawks owner Jami Gertz smiles during the 2018 NBA Draft Lottery at the Palmer House Hilton.

Luckily, the Atlanta Hawks have leveled up past the point of being a lottery team. They have one first round draft pick (16th overall selection) and one second round draft (44th overall). However, that doesn't mean they will not be watching how the ping pong balls shake out. A potential trade could emerge if the opportunity presents itself. 

2022 NBA Draft - June 23

Jalen Johnson (Duke) poses with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as the number twenty overall pick by the Atlanta Hawks in the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft at Barclays Center.

We will have plenty of draft coverage for you in the coming weeks which will include player profiles, scouting, and predictions. The Hawks have plenty of options with the 16th and 44th picks and must use them wisely.

Last year, the Hawks' rookies played historically low minutes. To further complicate matters, the Hawks are flirting with the luxury tax and will be reliant upon inexpensive rookie contracts to fill out their roster.

NBA Free Agency - (Expected) July 1

Dec 27, 2019; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk before a game against the Milwaukee Bucks at State Farm Arena.

While the date is not officially set, the start of free agency will likely return to its usual date of July 1. Last year it had to wait until August 2 due to the unusual 2020-2021 schedule.

Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk did a good job of turning around the organization but has made mistakes throughout 2021 and 2022. He openly questioned his decision to bring back the same group this past season and then whiffed on the trade deadline

As I mentioned previously, the Hawks are already flirting with the luxury tax and have little room to operate. If they are going to surround All-Star point guard Trae Young with more help, it will likely involve trades.

NBA Summer League - July 7-17

Atlanta Hawks guard Sharife Cooper (2) celebrates with guard Skylar Mays (4) after scoring the game winning basket against the Indiana Pacers to give the Hawks a 84-83 victory during an NBA Summer League game at Cox Pavilion.

One of my favorite offseason events is the NBA Summer League held in Las Vegas. Rookies and other young players get to showcase their talents, and blog boys such as myself get to overreact to exhibition games. Yesterday in exit interviews, Jalen Johnson said he wanted to play in this year's summer league, and I expect Sharife Cooper will make the same decision.

NBA Schedule Release (Expected) Mid-August

Mar 12, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; A view of the NBA logo painted on the sideline before the game between the Golden State Warriors and the Milwaukee Bucks at Chase Center.

While the date is not yet official, the 2022-23 NBA schedule will most likely be announced in the middle of August. First, the league will tease opening night and Christmas Day games before eventually revealing all 82 games.

NBA Media Day - (Expected) Late September

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) shown at Hawks Media Day at held at PC&E.

NBA Media Day always feels like the first day of school. The players return from a long summer break with fresh new uniforms and an optimistic attitude. Last year was my second time covering the Hawks Media Day, and it never disappoints. Truth be told, I'm already ready for the 2022 NBA Media Day.

