Key Offseason Dates for Atlanta Hawks

While the date is not officially set, the start of free agency will likely return to its usual date of July 1. Last year it had to wait until August 2 due to the unusual 2020-2021 schedule.

Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk did a good job of turning around the organization but has made mistakes throughout 2021 and 2022. He openly questioned his decision to bring back the same group this past season and then whiffed on the trade deadline.

As I mentioned previously, the Hawks are already flirting with the luxury tax and have little room to operate. If they are going to surround All-Star point guard Trae Young with more help, it will likely involve trades.