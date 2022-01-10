John Collins, Cam Reddish Could Be Part of Ben Simmons Trade

Skip to main content
John Collins, Cam Reddish Could Be Traded for Ben Simmons

Big news out of Atlanta.

© Jacob Gonzalez-USA TODAY Sports

Please don't let this be true. Rumors have been swirling around the Atlanta Hawks organization for the past few weeks. General Manager Travis Schlenk ripped the team in a radio interview six days ago, and it set off a blizzard of drama and trade speculation.

Just moments ago, Shams Charania of The Athletic tweeted a link to an article that included loads of juicy NBA gossip. It's not fair to give regurgitate the entire article, which can be found here.

But for Hawks fans, this is what you need to need to know about the potential blockbuster trade. According to Charania, John Collins has been growing increasingly frustrated with his role on the Hawks. He's challenged the locker room multiple times, but it obviously hasn't translated to any wins.

Additionally, the sensational yet streaky third-year player, Cam Reddish could be a part of the deal as well. However, it is not yet known if the Hawks front office would be willing to part with both players. The Hawks are considered to be serious contenders in the Ben Simmons trade talks.

All of this comes less than 24 hours after Trae Young voiced his frustrations with the Hawks losing ways. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

