Hawks Player Once Wrote a Letter Explaining Why He Got Crossed Over

NBA fans tend to have a short memory. Sometimes we forget how great a player was during his prime. And sometimes we try to forget other more embarrassing moments.

Today the Twitter account @HoopMixOnly reminded us of the time when James Harden made Kent Bazemore spin around with his crossover dribble. Bazemore then posted a picture of a letter he wrote explaining what happened on Instagram.

Given the growing number of fake news accounts that are highly skilled at photoshop, you can never be too careful when reading social media posts. But this is no meme. The Atlanta Hawks lost to the Houston Rockets 121-105 on March 19, 2019.

Even worse, the nasty crossover was real, and so was the subsequent explanation written by Bazemore. In fact, it is still on his Instagram account. Bazemore wrote the following:

"Ok so I feel like you guys want an explanation... It's always a chess match against James Harden. One of the best iso players the game has ever seen. I use the spin on defense for better recovery. Either that or fall. (I chose the lesser of two evils). James likes to step back for the three when the ball is in his left hand which is why I moved up the floor after the spin. If he had done that, I would have been in position to get a solid contest. Oviously, I guessed wrong and that's what makes him such a great scorer. He's patient with the dribble. There are a ton of things I could've done to put myself in a better position but when dealing with an assassin, they attack when you're most vulnerable. Great move bro. All in all, I'm alive and well. Ready for the Jazz tomorrow. - PadLockBaze

Bazemore should be commended for how he handled the viral moment. He showed real accountability by speaking to the fans directly about the play. My only objection is referring to yourself as 'PadLockBlaze' after that soliloquy. Perhaps 'ShoeLaceBlaze' would be more appropriate for the remainder of the 2019-20 NBA season.

Former Houston Rockets guard James Harden dribbles by former Atlanta Hawks guard Kent Bazemore. Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

All jokes aside, Bazemore is loved in Atlanta and every other city he has represented throughout his ten-year career. The veteran guard recently signed a one-year deal with the Sacramento Kings, where he will provide some much-needed locker room leadership.

Meanwhile, Harden has just signed a discount deal with the Philadelphia 76ers. The former NBA MVP has achieved incredible individual success but hopes to win a ring before his career is over.

As for the Hawks, they have come a long way since the dark days of 2019. They have an All-Star backcourt and are poised to make another playoff run in the 2022-23 NBA season. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

