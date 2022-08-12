Atlanta Hawks Player Trains with Novak Djokovic

The acronym GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) gets thrown around a lot these days. But there are only a handful of true GOATS. Michael Jordan, Tom Brady, Serena Williams, and Novak Djokovic. From there, the list becomes less clear.

That is why it is always cool to see Atlanta Hawks shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic hanging out with his close friend and tennis legend Novak Djokovic. The two countrymen have known each other for many years and have forged a strong friendship based on mutual admiration.

Djokovic is waiting to find out if he is eligible to compete in the US Open next month in New York City. Meanwhile, Bogdanovic recently finished his fifth season in the NBA, averaging 15.1 points, 4 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. But recurring knee issues sidelined the Serbian sharpshooter in the final game of the season.

Fans and media alike were shocked to find out from a Serbian doctor that Bogdanovic had undergone surgery on his right knee in May and would miss three months. Only a few days after the shocking revelations would the Hawks put out a statement about Bogdanovic's procedure and recovery timeline.

The good news is Bogdanovic remains in high spirits and has been training again. The Hawks put out a video of the soon-to-be 30-year-old training in the team's weight room and practice gym in Atlanta.

Now, Bogdanovic is continuing his rehabilitation at the Novak Tennis Center in Belgrade, Serbia. Bogdanovic posted pictures on his Instagram account of himself on a stationary bike, working with a physical therapist, and chatting with Djokovic.

If you remember, Bogdanovic and Trae Young had a cool exchange with Djokovic on Twitter last September. It is safe to say 'The Joker' has fans in Atlanta, Georgia, since that time.

It is hard to believe, but NBA Media Day will take place next month. After the late-September tradition, teams start training camp and the preseason. It is safe to assume that Bogdanovic will miss the start of the 2022-23 campaign as he progresses in his recovery.

Bogdanovic is on the Hawks' books for another two years and $36 million. So, the organization will certainly bring him back slowly out of an abundance of caution. But, until then, it appears he is in good hands. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

