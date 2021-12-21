Lance is Back! Hawks Sign Stephenson to 10-Day Deal

Skip to main content
    December 21, 2021
    Lance Stephenson Signs 10-Day Contract with Atlanta Hawks
    Lance Stephenson Signs 10-Day Contract with Atlanta Hawks

    Stephenson will provide instant offense.
    Just when you thought this season couldn't get any weirder, the Atlanta Hawks just agreed to a deal with Lance Stephenson. Per Marc Stein, it's a 10-day contract (similar to what Isaiah Thomas signed with Los Angeles Lakers). Also, it will be the third time that Stephenson has played for head coach Nate McMillan.

    I have to admit, I didn't see this one coming. But don't get it twisted. Stephenson will make a nice addition to the Hawks for however long he is with the team. The 31-year-old has played for seven NBA teams, a few international teams, and the NBA G-League. Stephenson's last stint in the NBA was during the 2019-2020 season, where he played alongside LeBron James with the Los Angeles Lakers.

    Stephenson wasn't the only player the Hawks added to their roster today. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Hawks signed G-League forward Malcolm Hill to a 10-day hardship exemption. It's safe to say we can expect a lot more roster movement over the next few weeks and months. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

