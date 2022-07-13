Hawks General Manger Discusses John Collins & De'Andre Hunter

After a disappointing season, the Atlanta Haws organization had a mandate to improve. They have reshuffled the front office and reloaded the roster. However, two questions loom surrounding John Collins and De'Andre Hunter.

Yesterday, Hawks general manager Landry Fields spoke with Mark Medina of NBA.com on a wide array of topics. Most notably, the team's future plans for Collins and Hunter. When asked what Fields thinks of Collins, Fields gave the following answer:

"The truth of the matter is that John Collins is still on the Hawks. We still have value in him, too. This isn’t one of those, ‘We have to get off of John.’ That’s absurd. There’s a misinterpretation of that. You always think of the player from that standpoint because he is constantly in talks. You try to make sure with him that we check in and make sure he’s doing all right. It’s something where it’s less about wondering if he’s the long-term fit and it’s more about the fact that he gets called on a lot. The moment those calls come up, people talk. Then all of a sudden, here we are in the media with this thought that John Collins is not wanted by the Hawks."

Switching gears to Hunter and his rookie-scale contract extension, Fields said, "It’s real preliminary right now. We like De’Andre and want to get something done. It’s just so early right now. I couldn’t tell you one way or the other on where that’s going."

Fields gave the following assessment of Hunter, "He had a few ups and downs. There were points where you thought he needed some development. Then there were other points where he was really good. You always see the flashes of what it could be. His growth point is about continuity and being able to use that length and great body that he has to guard his yard. Can he do that guarding up and down against quicker and bigger guys as well?"

While Fields did not exactly provide a ringing endorsement of Collins, it was good to gain some insight into Atlanta's front office's point of view. Additionally, it sounds like there has not been much progress made in contract negotiations with Hunter. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

De'Andre Hunter & John Collins. Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

