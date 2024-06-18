All Hawks

Look: Trae Young Shares His Reaction To Payton Pritchard's Insane Buzzer-Beating Shot Before Halftime of Game Five

Pritchard beat the buzzer before hafltime of game five of the NBA Finals

Jackson Caudell


Jun 17, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (11) reacts after making a half-court shot at the buzzer to end the second quarter in game five of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports / Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports
What an end to the first half of the game five.

WIth the Boston Celtics up 18 points in a potential close out game of the NBA Finals, Luka Doncic missed a free throw and it was taken by Boston Celtics backup point guard Payton Pritchard and he put up a crazy halfcourt heave that looked like it did not have a chance of going in.

But it did and now the Celtics lead the Mavericks by 21 instead of 18.

That shot had the NBA world buzzing of course and one of many players who shared their reaction was Hawks star point guard Trae Young.

It looks like the Celtics are well on their way to winning another championship for their franchise. That would mean that former Atlanta Hawk Al Horford is going to win his first ever championship. Horford is one of the greatest Hawks of all-time and it will be a sweet moment for him to win that first trophy.

