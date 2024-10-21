Trae Young Reacts to Jalen Johnson's Contract Extension With the Hawks
They waited right until the deadline today, but the Hawks came to an agreement on a contract extension with promising young forward Jalen Johnson. Per ESPN's Shams Charania, Johnson agreed to a five-year, $150 million dollar deal extension with the team, with no options for either side. Shortly after the extension was agreed upon, Hawks star point guard Trae Young shared his reaction to the deal getting done:
“Jalen Johnson embodies the characteristics we look for as an organization, both on and off the court,” said Hawks General Manager Landry Fields. “He has shown continuous improvement each year and has the character and the work ethic to continue to grow his game. He has developed into a significant part of our team and we’re thrilled to continue his development in Atlanta.”
In 56 games played during the 2023-24 campaign, Johnson averaged career highs in points per game (16.0), rebounds per game (8.7), assists per game (3.6), steals per game (1.2), blocks per game (0.8), minutes per game (33.7), three-point percentage (.355) and free throw percentage (.728), while shooting .511 from the field. He was one of only four players in the NBA last season to average at least 16.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steal on .500/.300/.700 shooting splits, joining Nikola Jokic, Bam Adebayo and Joel Embiid.
From 2022-23 to 2023-24, Johnson improved his scoring by +10.4 points per game (5.6 to 16.0) and rebounding by +4.7 boards per game (4.0 to 8.7). Per Elias Sports, he is the first player in the NBA to improve scoring by at least 10.0 points per game and rebounding by at least 4.0 rebounds per game from the previous season since Zach Randolph (2002-03, 2003-04) and is just the second player to do so in Hawks franchise history, joining Cliff Hagan (1956-57, 1957-58) (min. 20 games played).
Johnson scored 10-or-more points in 47 of his 56 games played during the 2023-24 campaign, including at least 20 points in 16 games. He owns 20 career double-doubles, with 19 coming last season.
In Atlanta’s win over Detroit on April 3, 2024, Johnson notched his first career triple-double, finishing with 28 points, 14 rebounds, 11 assists, four steals and one block in 37 minutes of action. He became just the seventh player in NBA history to reach those minimums in a single game, joining Nikola Jokic (2x), Charles Barkley, Larry Bird, Draymond Green, Magic Johnson and Fat Lever.
The 6-9 forward recorded eight games of at least 15 points, 10 rebounds and five assists last season, the most such games in a single season by a Hawk since Josh Smith in 2012-13 (15). The 22-year-old tallied at least 20 points, 10 rebounds and five assists five times last season and enters the 2024-25 campaign eight such games away from tying Bob Pettit (13) for the most 20p/10r/5a games in franchise history by any Hawk 23-years-or-younger.
In 148 games (58 starts) in his three NBA seasons, Johnson owns career averages of 9.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 20.6 minutes (.506 FG%, .328 3FG%, .694 FT%).
